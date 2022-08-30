Log in
Mesa Airlines to Participate in Cowen's 15th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

08/30/2022
PHOENIX, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, parent company of Mesa Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA), today announced that Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and CEO, Mesa Airlines, will participate in a Fireside Chat at Cowen’s 15th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Wednesday, September 7th from 2:20-2:50 PM EDT.

A link to the live webcast of the panel discussion can be found on the investor relations section of Mesa’s website at https://investor.mesa-air.com/events-and-presentations/events

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 121 cities in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of June 30, 2022, Mesa operated a fleet of 168 aircraft with approximately 360 daily departures and 2,600 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and flight service agreement with DHL.

Investor Relations
Doug Cooper
IR@mesa-air.com

Media
Jacqueline Palmer
Media@mesa-air.com


