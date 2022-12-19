Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mesa Air Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MESA   US5904791358

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

(MESA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
1.170 USD   -4.10%
08:24aRegional carrier Mesa Air exploring options to raise capital after United switch
RE
07:54aMesa Air Group Winds Down Contract with American Airlines, Expands Deal With United Airlines
MT
07:02aMesa to Expand Relationship with United Airlines, Winds Down Contract with American Airlines
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regional carrier Mesa Air exploring options to raise capital after United switch

12/19/2022 | 08:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Mesa Air Group Inc said on Monday it was exploring options to raise money amid rising costs after the U.S. regional carrier handed its pilots bumper contracts to deter switching to other airlines.

Shares of Mesa, which said it was finalizing an agreement to operate regional flights for United Airlines, were up about 7% before the bell.

Regional carriers run flights to places that do not attract routes from the bigger U.S. airlines. For instance, American Eagle is a network of six regional carriers operating 3,400 daily flights under a codeshare with American Airlines.

Mesa said it was moving to United's network from next year after opting to wind down flights for American Airlines.

The company added it was finalizing a previously announced sale of remaining eight CRJ-550 jets to United, adding it also has an agreement to sell 11 surplus CRJ-900 aircraft to an unnamed third party.

"Mesa is pursuing other avenues to increase liquidity through the sale of additional surplus aircraft, spare parts and spare engines," said Arizona-based Mesa in a statement.

Reducing debt has become a priority for the airline industry that went on a borrowing binge to survive the pandemic. The industry is also facing cost pressures from fuel prices and new labor contracts.

Mesa had raised pilot salaries earlier this year by as much as 172%.

The carrier, which recently postponed the release of its fourth-quarter results scheduled for Dec. 12, had total assets of $1.32 billion as of June 30 versus total liabilities of $897.1 million. (Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -0.93% 12.81 Delayed Quote.-28.67%
MESA AIR GROUP, INC. -4.10% 1.17 Delayed Quote.-79.11%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -0.31% 38.43 Delayed Quote.-12.22%
All news about MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
08:24aRegional carrier Mesa Air exploring options to raise capital after United switch
RE
07:54aMesa Air Group Winds Down Contract with American Airlines, Expands Deal With United Ai..
MT
07:02aMesa to Expand Relationship with United Airlines, Winds Down Contract with American Air..
GL
07:01aMesa to Expand Relationship with United Airlines, Winds Down Contract with American Air..
AQ
12/17Mesa says it will halt American Airlines flights, finalizing deal with United
RE
12/17American Airlines ending agreement with regional carrier Mesa Airlines
RE
12/17American airlines says it will wind down its agreement with regi…
RE
12/12Mesa Air Group Announces Intent to File Form 12b-25 and Delay Its Fourth Quarter and Fi..
GL
12/12Mesa Air Group Announces Intent to File Form 12b-25 and Delay Its Fourth Quarter and Fi..
AQ
12/12North American Morning Briefing: Inflation, -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 530 M - -
Net income 2022 -80,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 598 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 42,5 M 42,5 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mesa Air Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,17 $
Average target price 2,83 $
Spread / Average Target 142%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan G. Ornstein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Lotz President
Torque Zubeck Chief Financial Officer
Robert A. Hornberg Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Bradford R. Rich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MESA AIR GROUP, INC.-79.11%42
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-12.98%22 135
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-28.67%8 325
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-2.87%5 462
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD9.60%2 523
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-16.06%2 480