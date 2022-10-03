Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mesa Laboratories, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLAB   US59064R1095

MESA LABORATORIES, INC.

(MLAB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:28 2022-10-03 pm EDT
144.70 USD   +2.74%
02:04pMesa Laboratories Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.16 a Share, Payable Dec. 15 to Shareholders as of Nov. 30
MT
02:01pMesa labs declares quarterly dividend
GL
02:00pMesa labs declares quarterly dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MESA LABS DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

10/03/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lakewood, Colorado, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

October 3, 2022 Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) (we, us, our, “Mesa” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2022.

About Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Mesa is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of life science tools and critical quality control solutions for regulated applications in the pharmaceutical, healthcare and medical device industries. Mesa offers products and services to help our customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.

 

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information that constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and present expectations or projections.  Forward-looking statements include statements relating to revenues and growth, operating results, profit margin pressure, industry conditions, economic conditions, demand, competition, the effects of additional actions taken to become more efficient or lower costs, risks related to the integration of acquired businesses, changes in legal and regulatory matters, the ability to generate additional cash flow, and the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the myriad of its effects on our business including related decreases in customer demand and spending, and any events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future. Generally, the words “expect,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “may,” “target,” “project,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements are based upon current information and expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those estimated or anticipated as a result of these risks and unknowns or other risks and uncertainties. For additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties that could affect these statements, and our business, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022, as well as other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, to provide any updates, or to reflect the occurrence of future events.



All news about MESA LABORATORIES, INC.
02:04pMesa Laboratories Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.16 a Share, Payable Dec. 15 to Sha..
MT
02:01pMesa labs declares quarterly dividend
GL
02:00pMesa labs declares quarterly dividend
AQ
08/26Mesa Laboratories Inc /co/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
08/19Insider Sell: Mesa Laboratories
MT
08/11Evercore ISI Lowers Mesa Laboratories Price Target to $180 From $200, Maintains In Line..
MT
08/04Mesa Labs : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04Mesa Laboratories : Investor Presentation August 4, 2022
PU
08/04Mesa Laboratories : Labs Announces First Quarter Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/04MESA LABORATORIES INC /CO/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MESA LABORATORIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 223 M - -
Net income 2023 -0,68 M - -
Net Debt 2023 138 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1 116x
Yield 2023 0,45%
Capitalization 749 M 749 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,98x
EV / Sales 2024 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 681
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart MESA LABORATORIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MESA LABORATORIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 140,83 $
Average target price 200,00 $
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary M. Owens President, CEO, COO & Director
John V. Sakys CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
John James Sullivan Chairman
Evan C. Guillemin Independent Director
John Bradley Schmieder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MESA LABORATORIES, INC.-57.08%749
SMC CORPORATION-24.96%26 292
COGNEX CORPORATION-46.70%7 187
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-52.55%5 495
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-32.80%5 366
RENISHAW PLC-26.44%2 851