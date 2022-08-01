Mesa Laboratories : Annual Report 2022

Fellow shareholders, July 14, 2022

We entered fiscal year 2022 with dedication to our purpose of Protecting the VulnerableTM and a bias toward scaling growth investments that had shown the greatest customer traction during earlier experiments. Our dedication to our purpose, our customers, and The Mesa Way enabled the highest rates of organic growth in our company's history, even while combatting the complexity generated by the evolving COVID pandemic, choppy end market conditions, as well as disruptions in the global supply chain and personnel markets.

We achieved strong results in fiscal year 2022:

Revenues increased 38% in total and 13% organically

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income 1 excluding unusual items increased 29%

adjusted operating income excluding unusual items increased 29% Completed the largest acquisition in the company's history, Agena Bioscience, Inc. which powered our entry into Clinical Genomics

Increased our exposure to higher growth end markets in Clinical Genomics, Biopharmaceuticals, and Medical Devices from 60% of revenues to 68% of revenues

Our achievements reached beyond our financial results; we also demonstrated support for our communities through our innovative products that protect the global community every day. During the year, we helped accelerate the development of breakthrough therapies in biopharmaceutical and gene therapies, protect those same therapies all the way to the arms of patients, and ensure that medical procedures were conducted safely.

Over the last several years we have transformed our businesses by focusing on end markets with higher long-term growth rates and acquiring businesses with greater strategic options for innovation. In late 2019 we acquired Gyros Protein Technologies (now the Biopharmaceutical Development division) which concentrates on the Biopharmaceutical end market and compliments the commercial focus of our Calibration Solutions and Sterilization and Disinfection Control divisions. In fiscal year 2022, the acquisition of Agena Bioscience, Inc. ("Agena") provided exposure to the high growth Clinical Genomics market. Agena's MassArray system provides a unique approach to targeted genomic testing at a price point that has the opportunity to further democratize access to the promise of personalized medicine.

The Mesa Way, our lean based and customer focused operating model, provided structure and flexibility for our 700 team members as we continued to navigate the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each day, our team members demonstrate their deep dedication, customer focus, and adaptability. Through these qualities, we accelerated product development, adapted to changes in the supply chain, innovated how we interact with customers while meeting both their support and safety requirements, and cross trained our teams to flex to where demand was greatest. While our cultural and operational journey is always a work in process, we have made great strides as a team and enter fiscal year 2023 as a stronger, more diverse, and more capable team.

The Mesa Way is central to all we do. Our ability to generate economic value for our shareholders is attributable to The Mesa Way's focus on what matters most: our people, our customers, and our communities. Innovating and delivering high quality products that benefit our customers and broader