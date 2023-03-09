Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mesa Laboratories, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLAB   US59064R1095

MESA LABORATORIES, INC.

(MLAB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:01:15 2023-03-09 pm EST
174.71 USD   +2.09%
11:45aMesa Laboratories : Investor Presentation March 9, 2023
PU
08:03aMesa Laboratories, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results on May 25, 2023
GL
08:02aMesa Laboratories, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results on May 25, 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mesa Laboratories : Investor Presentation March 9, 2023

03/09/2023 | 11:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

March 9, 2023

Gary Owens, President and CEO

John Sakys, CFO

John Sullivan, Chairman and Investor Relations

Safe Harbor Statement

The information provided in this presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including statements relating to: projections of revenues, growth, operating results, profit margins, expenses, earnings, margins, tax rates, tax provisions, cash flows, liquidity, demand, competition, the effects of additional actions taken to become more efficient or lower costs; restructuring activities; acquisitions or divestitures and the integration of and future performance of acquired businesses (including Gyros Protein Technologies and Agena Bioscience, Inc. "Agena"); our ability to integrate Agena's business and personnel and to achieve expected synergies; our ability to maintain or expand Agena's historical sales; our ability to accurately forecast the acquisition, related restructuring costs and allocation of the purchase price, goodwill and other acquired intangibles and other asset adjustments; the risk of any litigation relating to the transaction; changes in legal and regulatory matters; outstanding claims, legal proceedings, tax audits and assessments and other contingent liabilities; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the myriad of its effects on our business including related decreases in

customer demand and spending; ability of the Company to achieve its financial and strategic objectives and continue to increase its revenues; foreign currency exchange rates and fluctuations in those rates; general economic, industry, and capital markets conditions; supply chain challenges; cost pressures and the overall effects of the current high inflation environment on customers; the timing of any of the foregoing; assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; and any other statements that address events or developments that Mesa intends or believes will or may occur in the future. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "expect," "anticipate," "seek," "intend," "plan," "believe," "could," "estimate," "may," "target," "project," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are made based on expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to our operations and business environments, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022, and those described from time to time in our subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

In this presentation, we refer to non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating income (AOI) which is defined to exclude the non-cash impact of amortization of intangible assets acquired in a business combination, stock-based compensation, and impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets. See reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial statements in this presentation. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking AOI or adjusted gross profit because components of the calculations are inherently unpredictable and currently

2 unknown.

Life Science Tools for Quality Control

$184M

FY22 Revenues

+17%

5-year Revenues CAGR*

63% / 25%

Adjusted GP % and AOI Margin % (excluding unusual items)**

1% to 13%

∆ Organic Revenues CAGR last 5 years*

45% to 68%

∆ High Growth Vertical exposure last 5 years *,**

34

  • Diversified Life Sciences Tools company in highly regulated markets. FY22 pro forma for Agena = $62.7M***
  • Continuing a long track record of high growth driven organically and via M&A. 3-year Revenues CAGR = 24%
  • Strong operating leverage and bottom-line profitability. 3-year AOI (excluding unusual items) CAGR = 17%
  • Increasing organic growth via strong commercial execution and portfolio evolution
  • While transforming our strategic options and long-term growth potential
  • And continuously improving execution the Mesa Way!

Lean Events last year

  • Reportable segments
  • See reconciliation table at the back of this presentation for definitions and items adjusted for Gross Profit % and excluded for AOI excluding unusual items
  • High Growth Verticals include Biopharmaceutical, Medical Device, and Clinical Genomics
  • FY22 Pro forma Agena comprises total revenues of $71.1M ($38.3M pre-acquisition) less $8.4M ($5.5M pre-acquisition) of Covid-19 related revenues

3 Note: Any reference to the term "year" in this presentation refers to our fiscal year ending March, 31

Long Term Financial Performance

Revenues

AOI

AOI excluding unusual items

$250

$50

($M)

$200

$40

$150

$30

Revenues

$100

$20

$50

$10

$0

$0

FY12

FY15

FY13

FY14

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

Long history of compounding financial returns: 2012-22 CAGR = 17% Revenues; 10% AOI

and 12% AOI excluding unusual items

AOI & AOI excluding unusual items ($M)

4 FYE: March 31

Divisions & Solutions

Clinical Genomics** $33M / HSD*

Biopharmaceutical Development - $46M / 34%*

Genomics

Proteins

Physical & Chemical

Microorganisms

Calibration Solutions - $47M / 0%*

Sterilization & Disinfection Control $59M / 11%*

Quality control tools vital to patient health

* FY22 Revenues/revenues growth rate

**Clinical Genomics acquired 3Q22. Proforma FY22 revenue of $62.7M (excluding COVID-19 related revenue) at HSD long term CAGR

5

Disclaimer

Mesa Laboratories Inc. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 16:44:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MESA LABORATORIES, INC.
11:45aMesa Laboratories : Investor Presentation March 9, 2023
PU
08:03aMesa Laboratories, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results on..
GL
08:02aMesa Laboratories, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results on..
AQ
02/13Mesa Labs Releases Environmental, Social, and Governance Program Brochure
PR
02/06Sector Update: Healthcare Stocks Remain Soft Late Monday
MT
02/06Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Fall in Monday Afternoon Trading
MT
02/06Sector Update: Health Care
MT
02/06Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Lean Lower Pre-Bell Monday
MT
02/06Earnings Flash (MLAB) MESA LABORATORIES Posts Q3 Revenue $54.3M, vs. Street Est of $57...
MT
02/06Earnings Flash (MLAB) MESA LABORATORIES Posts Q3 EPS $2.35, vs. Street Est of $1.58
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MESA LABORATORIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 222 M - -
Net income 2023 2,34 M - -
Net Debt 2023 152 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 398x
Yield 2023 0,37%
Capitalization 915 M 915 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,80x
EV / Sales 2024 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 681
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart MESA LABORATORIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MESA LABORATORIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 171,13 $
Average target price 200,00 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary M. Owens President, CEO, COO & Director
John V. Sakys CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
John James Sullivan Chairman
Evan C. Guillemin Independent Director
John Bradley Schmieder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MESA LABORATORIES, INC.3.03%915
SMC CORPORATION29.24%33 940
COGNEX CORPORATION2.95%8 392
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.9.83%6 189
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.9.73%5 658
RENISHAW PLC14.89%3 630