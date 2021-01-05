Log in
MESA LABORATORIES, INC.

(MLAB)
Mesa Labs Declares Quarterly Dividend

01/05/2021
LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) (we, us, our, “Mesa Labs” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock.  The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2021.

About Mesa Laboratories, Inc.
Mesa Labs is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of critical quality control solutions for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, medical device, industrial safety, environmental, and food and beverage industries.  Mesa Labs offers products and services through four divisions (Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, Instruments and Continuous Monitoring) to help our customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain information that constitutes forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and present expectations or projections.  Forward-looking statements include statements relating to revenues and growth, operating results, profit margin pressure, industry conditions, economic conditions, demand, competition, the effects of additional actions taken to become more efficient or lower costs, risks related to the integration of acquired businesses, changes in legal and regulatory matters, the ability to generate additional cash flow, and the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the myriad of its effects on our business including related decreases in customer demand and spending, and any events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future.   Generally, the words “expect,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “may,” “target,” “project,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.  These statements are based upon current information and expectations.  Actual results may differ materially from those estimated or anticipated as a result of these risks and unknowns or other risks and uncertainties.  For additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties that could affect these statements, and the our business, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020, as well as other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.  We undertake no obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, to provide any updates, or to reflect the occurrence of future events.

For more information about the Company, please visit its website at www.mesalabs.com



CONTACT: 
Gary Owens; President and CEO, or John Sakys; CFO, 
both of Mesa Laboratories, Inc., +1-303-987-8000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 129 M - -
Net income 2021 7,15 M - -
Net cash 2021 89,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 177x
Yield 2021 0,23%
Capitalization 1 429 M 1 429 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales 2022 9,03x
Nbr of Employees 460
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart MESA LABORATORIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MESA LABORATORIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 279,00 $
Last Close Price 279,20 $
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary M. Owens President, CEO, COO & Director
John James Sullivan Chairman
John V. Sakys Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Evan C. Guillemin Independent Director
David M. Kelly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MESA LABORATORIES, INC.-1.97%1 429
SMC CORPORATION1.67%40 747
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.86%27 622
COGNEX CORPORATION-0.08%14 009
SHIMADZU CORPORATION0.75%11 313
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-0.14%8 284
