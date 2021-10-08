Log in
    MSB   US5906721015

MESABI TRUST

(MSB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/08 04:10:00 pm
34.26 USD   --.--%
05:52pMESABI TRUST : October 08, 2021 MESABI TRUST Announces Arbitration Final Award
PU
05:52pMESABI TRUST : October 08, 2021
PU
05:22pMESABI TRUST : Distribution Announcement - Form 8-K
PU
Mesabi Trust : October 08, 2021 MESABI TRUST Announces Arbitration Final Award

10/08/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
MESABI TRUST Announces Arbitration Final Award

AAA Arbitration Final Award

October 08, 2021 04:49 PM Eastern Daylight Time

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As previously reported, on December 9, 2019, Mesabi Trust initiated arbitration with the American Arbitration Association ("AAA") against Northshore Mining Company ("Northshore"), the lessee/operator of the leased lands, and its parent, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ("Cliffs"). The Trust asserted claims concerning the calculation of royalties related to the production, shipment and sale of iron ore, including DR-grade pellets.

"for purposes of calculating royalties on intercompany sales, Northshore shall reference all third-party pellet sales, regardless of grade, and select the highest price arm's length pellet sale from the preceding four quarters."

The arbitration was completed before a panel of three arbitrators in July 2021 under the commercial rules of the AAA. The Trust received the final award on October 1, 2021, which awarded the Trust damages in the amount of $2,312,106 for underpaid royalties on DR grade pellets in 2019 and 2020 and interest in the amount of $430,710, calculated through June 30, 2021, and continuing to accrue until paid. Pursuant to the award, Cliffs must pay the damages award to the Trust no later than October 30, 2021. The Tribunal granted the Trust's request for a declaration that "for purposes of calculating royalties on intercompany sales, Northshore shall reference all third-party pellet sales, regardless of grade, and select the highest price arm's length pellet sale from the preceding four quarters." The Tribunal denied the Trust's request for declaratory relief regarding access to information.

Mesabi Trust SHR Unit

Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas 904-271-2520

Disclaimer

Mesabi Trust published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 21:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26,0 M - -
Net income 2021 23,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 22,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 5,75%
Capitalization 449 M 449 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,64x
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James A. Ehrenberg Trustee
Robert C. Berglund Trustee
Michael P. Mlinar Trustee
Robin M. Radke Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MESABI TRUST22.14%449
VALE S.A.-9.25%72 443
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-39.18%31 313
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-22.87%10 354
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.0.00%6 180
NMDC LIMITED27.23%5 652