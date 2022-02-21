Mesaieed Petrochemical Q P S C : Financial Results Q4, 2021
Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding Company Q.P.S.C.
Financial statements and independent auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2021
Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding Company Q.P.S.C.
Financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021
CONTENTS
PAGES
Independent auditor's report
1 - 4
Statement of financial position
5
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
6
Statement of changes in equity
7
Statement of cash flows
8
Notes to the financial statements
9 - 22
i
Independent auditor's report to the shareholders of Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding Company Q.P.S.C.
REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Our opinion
In our opinion, the financial statements of Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding Company Q.P.S.C. (the "Company") present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2021 and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
What we have audited
The Company's financial statements comprise:
the statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021;
the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year then ended;
the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended;
the statement of cash flows for the year then ended; and
the notes to the financial statements, which include significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Independence
We are independent of the Company in accordance with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code) and the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the State of Qatar. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the IESBA code and ethical requirements of the State of Qatar.
Our audit approach
Overview
Key audit matter
•
Revenue Recognition
As part of designing our audit, we determined materiality and assessed the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements. In particular, we considered where management made subjective judgements; for example, in respect of significant accounting estimates that involved making assumptions and considering future events that are inherently uncertain. As in all of our audits, we also addressed the risk of management override of internal controls, including among other matters consideration of whether there was evidence of bias that represented a risk of material misstatement due to fraud.
We tailored the scope of our audit in order to perform sufficient work to enable us to provide an opinion on the financial statements as a whole, taking into account the structure of the Company, the accounting processes and controls, and the industry in which the Company operates.
Key audit matter
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
Key audit matter
How our audit addressed the key audit
REVENUE RECOGNITION
As disclosed in note 3(ii) , the Company's share of the results of its joint ventures (Q-Chem,Q-Chem
and QVC) of QR 1,841 million for the year ended 31 December 2021 represents 98% of total income of the Company.
The revenue generated by the joint ventures amounted to QR 8,090 million for the year ended 31 December 2021.
The majority of the joint ventures' sales are made to Qatar Chemical and Petrochemical Marketing and Distribution Company Q.J.S.C. ("Muntajat"), a related party.
According to the revenue recognition policy applied by the joint ventures, revenue from sales of products is recognised when the joint ventures have transferred the control of the products to the customer at the point of delivery, where terms of delivery are specified in the Offtake Agreements.
We focused our audit on the sales revenue of the joint ventures because of the large product volumes and consequent high values of individual shipments, as we determined that errors in revenue recognition at the joint ventures' level could result in material misstatements in the financial statements of the Company when it recognises its share of the joint ventures' net income under the equity method of accounting.
Our procedures in relation to revenue recognition from sales made by the joint ventures included:
Reviewing the terms of the relevant Offtake Agreements with Muntajat;
Evaluating the joint ventures' accounting policy in relation to revenue recognition to determine whether or not they dealt appropriately with the sales made under the Offtake Agreements;
Understanding, evaluating and testing internal controls over revenue recognition at the joint ventures' level, including the timing of revenue recognition;
Inspecting, on a sample basis, the sales statements received from Muntajat; and
Performing cut-off testing of sales transactions, on a sample basis, to test whether the revenue of the joint ventures has been recognised in the correct period.
Other information
The Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Annual Report (but does not include the financial statements and our auditor's report thereon), which we obtained prior to the date of this auditor's report.
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
If, based on the work we have performed, on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditor's report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the financial statements
The Directors are responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and with the requirements of the Qatar Commercial Companies Law number 11 of 2015, as amended by Law number 8 of 2021, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, the Directors are responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with ISAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Directors.
Conclude on the appropriateness of the Directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
