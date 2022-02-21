Mesaieed Petrochemical Q P S C : Financial Results Q4, 2021

Independent auditor's report to the shareholders of Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding Company Q.P.S.C.

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our opinion

In our opinion, the financial statements of Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding Company Q.P.S.C. (the "Company") present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2021 and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

What we have audited

The Company's financial statements comprise:

the statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021;

the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year then ended;

the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended;

the statement of cash flows for the year then ended; and

the notes to the financial statements, which include significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Independence

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code) and the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the State of Qatar. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the IESBA code and ethical requirements of the State of Qatar.

Our audit approach

Overview

Key audit matter • Revenue Recognition

As part of designing our audit, we determined materiality and assessed the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements. In particular, we considered where management made subjective judgements; for example, in respect of significant accounting estimates that involved making assumptions and considering future events that are inherently uncertain. As in all of our audits, we also addressed the risk of management override of internal controls, including among other matters consideration of whether there was evidence of bias that represented a risk of material misstatement due to fraud.

We tailored the scope of our audit in order to perform sufficient work to enable us to provide an opinion on the financial statements as a whole, taking into account the structure of the Company, the accounting processes and controls, and the industry in which the Company operates.

