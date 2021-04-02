MESB Berhad : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

|
Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
1. Details of Corporate Proposal
Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ?
No
Types of corporate proposal
Exercise of Warrants
Details of corporate proposal
Conversion of Warrants to Ordinary Shares
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal
120,000
Issue price per share ($$)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.3000
Par Value($$) (if applicable)
Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following
Units
106,750,000
Issued Share Capital ($$)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 58,645,240.000
Listing Date
05-Apr-21
