MESB Berhad : MATERIAL LITIGATION

MATERIAL LITIGATION MESB BERHAD ('MESB' OR 'the Company') - Writ of Summons and Statement of Claim by the Kuala Lumpur High Court Suit No. WA-22NCVC-579-08/2019, filed by Zelleco Engineering Sdn. Bhd.
|
Type
|
Announcement
|
Subject
|
MATERIAL LITIGATION
|
Description
|
MESB BERHAD ('MESB' OR 'the Company') - Writ of Summons and Statement of Claim by the Kuala Lumpur High Court Suit No. WA-22NCVC-579-08/2019, filed by Zelleco Engineering Sdn. Bhd.
|
We refer to the Company's announcement made on 22 February 2021.
The Board of the Company wishes to announce that the High Court, upon hearing on the even date, dismissed the Plaintiff's application for discovery as against the Company, with cost in the cause.
This announcement is dated 1 April 2021.
This entry was posted on Thursday, April 1st, 2021 at 7:43 pm and is filed under Announcement. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. Both comments and pings are currently closed.
Disclaimer
MESB Bhd published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 03:55:02 UTC.