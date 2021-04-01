Log in
MESB Berhad    MESB   MYL7234OO007

MESB BERHAD

(MESB)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MESB Berhad : MATERIAL LITIGATION

04/01/2021 | 11:56pm EDT
MATERIAL LITIGATION MESB BERHAD ('MESB' OR 'the Company') - Writ of Summons and Statement of Claim by the Kuala Lumpur High Court Suit No. WA-22NCVC-579-08/2019, filed by Zelleco Engineering Sdn. Bhd.

Type

Announcement

Subject

MATERIAL LITIGATION

Description

MESB BERHAD ('MESB' OR 'the Company') - Writ of Summons and Statement of Claim by the Kuala Lumpur High Court Suit No. WA-22NCVC-579-08/2019, filed by Zelleco Engineering Sdn. Bhd.

We refer to the Company's announcement made on 22 February 2021.

The Board of the Company wishes to announce that the High Court, upon hearing on the even date, dismissed the Plaintiff's application for discovery as against the Company, with cost in the cause.

This announcement is dated 1 April 2021.

Disclaimer

MESB Bhd published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 03:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 148 M 35,7 M 35,7 M
Net income 2020 -26,8 M -6,47 M -6,47 M
Net cash 2020 7,51 M 1,81 M 1,81 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,73x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 55,4 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,7%
Chart MESB BERHAD
Duration : Period :
MESB Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lee Ping Loke Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Boo Hock Lui Chief Financial Officer
Encik Saffie bin Bakar Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Lee Koon Png Chief Operating Officer
Aei Nee Ang Manager-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MESB BERHAD20.93%14
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.8.68%102 734
KERING0.84%86 207
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-4.88%81 364
ROSS STORES, INC.-1.87%42 918
HENNES & MAURITZ AB14.39%37 336
