MESB Berhad : MATERIAL LITIGATION

Type Announcement Subject MATERIAL LITIGATION Description MESB BERHAD ('MESB' OR 'the Company') - Writ of Summons and Statement of Claim by the Kuala Lumpur High Court Suit No. WA-22NCVC-579-08/2019, filed by Zelleco Engineering Sdn. Bhd. We refer to the Company's announcement made on 22 February 2021. The Board of the Company wishes to announce that the High Court, upon hearing on the even date, dismissed the Plaintiff's application for discovery as against the Company, with cost in the cause. This announcement is dated 1 April 2021.

