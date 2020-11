MESB : CONDITIONAL MANDATORY TAKE-OVER OFFER

Circular/Notice to Shareholders

Subject MESB BERHAD ('MESB' OR 'COMPANY') - CONDITIONAL MANDATORY TAKE-OVER OFFER BY WONG SAK KUAN AND YAU MING TECK ('JOINT OFFERORS'), THROUGH KAF INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD, TO ACQUIRE:- (I) ALL THE REMAINING ORDINARY SHARES IN MESB NOT ALREADY OWNED BY THE JOINT OFFERORS AND SUCH NUMBER OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN MESB THAT MAY BE ISSUED AND ALLOTTED PRIOR TO THE CLOSING DATE ARISING FROM THE EXERCISE OF THE OUTSTANDING WARRANTS IN MESB NOT ALREADY OWNED BY THE JOINT OFFERORS ('OFFER SHARES'); AND (II) ALL THE REMAINING UNEXERCISED OUTSTANDING WARRANTS IN MESB NOT ALREADY OWNED BY THE JOINT OFFERORS ('OFFER WARRANTS'), FOR A CASH OFFER PRICE OF RM0.315 PER OFFER SHARE AND RM0.015 PER OFFER WARRANT.

Please refer attachment below.

Offer Document (2.11.2020)

Form of Acceptance and Transfer for Offer Shares (2.11.2020)

Form of Acceptance and Transfer for Offer Warrants (2.11.2020)

