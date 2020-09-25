Log in
MESB

MESB

(MESB)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MESB : NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LR)

09/25/2020 | 05:00am EDT

NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : FUND RAISING MESB BERHAD ('MESB' OR THE 'COMPANY') PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 30% OF THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MESB TO INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY INVESTOR(S) TO BE IDENTIFIED AT A LATER DATE ('PRIVATE PLACEMENT')

We refer to the Company's announcement dated 10 October 2019 and its subsequent announcements in relation to the Private Placement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of MESB, KAF Investment Bank Berhad is pleased to announce that the Private Placement is deemed completed following the listing of and quotation for 15,000,000 Placement Shares, being the second tranche, on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 24 September 2020 and the Company has decided not to proceed to place out the remaining 370,000 Placement Shares under the Private Placement. To date, the Company has placed out a total of 24,200,000 Placement Shares to identified investors in two (2) tranches at issue prices per Placement Share of RM0.22 and RM0.425, raising a total of RM7,210,000 for the Company pursuant to the Private Placement.

This announcement is dated 24 September 2020.

Disclaimer

MESB Bhd published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 08:59:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 148 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
Net income 2020 -26,7 M -6,40 M -6,40 M
Net cash 2020 6,70 M 1,61 M 1,61 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,74x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 27,6 M 6,62 M 6,62 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,0%
Chart MESB
Duration : Period :
MESB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Lee Ping Loke Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Saffie bin Bakar Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Lee Koon Png Chief Operating Officer
Boo Hock Lui Chief Financial Officer
Yew Kim Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MESB-23.53%7
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-25.34%88 196
KERING SA-2.67%84 370
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-1.35%62 642
ROSS STORES, INC.-25.55%31 236
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-21.36%27 623
