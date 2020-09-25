MESB : NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LR)

NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : FUND RAISING MESB BERHAD ('MESB' OR THE 'COMPANY') PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 30% OF THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MESB TO INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY INVESTOR(S) TO BE IDENTIFIED AT A LATER DATE ('PRIVATE PLACEMENT')

We refer to the Company's announcement dated 10 October 2019 and its subsequent announcements in relation to the Private Placement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of MESB, KAF Investment Bank Berhad is pleased to announce that the Private Placement is deemed completed following the listing of and quotation for 15,000,000 Placement Shares, being the second tranche, on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 24 September 2020 and the Company has decided not to proceed to place out the remaining 370,000 Placement Shares under the Private Placement. To date, the Company has placed out a total of 24,200,000 Placement Shares to identified investors in two (2) tranches at issue prices per Placement Share of RM0.22 and RM0.425, raising a total of RM7,210,000 for the Company pursuant to the Private Placement.

This announcement is dated 24 September 2020.

