MESB

(MESB)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 11/26
0.475 MYR   0.00%
MESB : Take-overs & mergers (paragraph/rule 9.19 (47a))
MESB : Conditional mandatory take-over offer
MESB : Transactions (chapter 10 of lr) rrpt
MESB : TAKE-OVERS & MERGERS (PARAGRAPH/RULE 9.19 (47A))

11/26/2020 | 10:21am EST
(Unless otherwise stated, the terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the offer document dated 2 November 2020 together with the Form of Acceptance and Transfer ('Offer Document').

The Board wishes to announce that the Company has today, received a press notice from KAF IB, on behalf of the Joint Offerors, informing that the Offer has closed at 5.00 p.m. (Malaysian time) on 23 November 2020 ('Closing Date').

In accordance with Paragraph 13.01 of the Rules, the detailed disclosure of level of acceptances of the Offer as at 5.00 p.m. (Malaysian time) on the Closing Date is set out in the attached press notice.

Please refer to the attached press notice for further details.

Press Notice - Closing Offer

Disclaimer

MESB Bhd published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 15:20:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 148 M 36,4 M 36,4 M
Net income 2020 -26,8 M -6,59 M -6,59 M
Net cash 2020 7,51 M 1,85 M 1,85 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,73x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 50,4 M 12,3 M 12,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Lee Ping Loke Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Encik Saffie bin Bakar Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Lee Koon Png Chief Operating Officer
Boo Hock Lui Chief Financial Officer
Yew Kim Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MESB39.71%12
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-10.65%104 239
KERING SA3.21%89 924
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.28.74%81 848
ROSS STORES, INC.-2.59%39 488
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-2.35%36 140
