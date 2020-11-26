MESB : TAKE-OVERS & MERGERS (PARAGRAPH/RULE 9.19 (47A))

(Unless otherwise stated, the terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the offer document dated 2 November 2020 together with the Form of Acceptance and Transfer ('').

The Board wishes to announce that the Company has today, received a press notice from KAF IB, on behalf of the Joint Offerors, informing that the Offer has closed at 5.00 p.m. (Malaysian time) on 23 November 2020 ('Closing Date').

In accordance with Paragraph 13.01 of the Rules, the detailed disclosure of level of acceptances of the Offer as at 5.00 p.m. (Malaysian time) on the Closing Date is set out in the attached press notice.

Please refer to the attached press notice for further details.

Press Notice - Closing Offer