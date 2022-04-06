Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. MESB Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MESB   MYL7234OO007

MESB BERHAD

(MESB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD

04/06/2022 | 07:02am EDT
Subject Dealings Outside Closed Period
No Salutation Name Designation Description Of "Others" Designation
1 DATUK WONG SAK KUAN Others Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Type of Transaction Others
Description of "Others" Type of Transaction Conversion Warrants
Date of Transaction 04 Apr 2022
Description of Securities Ordinary Shares
No of Securities Transacted 249,000
% of Securities Transacted 0.226
Consideration Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.300
2

DATUK

WONG SAK KUAN

Others

Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

Type of Transaction Others
Description of "Others" Type of Transaction Conversion Warrants
Date of Transaction 04 Apr 2022
Description of Securities Warrants 2018/2022
No of Securities Transacted 249,000
% of Securities Transacted 0.675
Consideration Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.300

This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 6th, 2022 at 6:47 pm and is filed under Announcement. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Disclaimer

MESB Bhd published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 11:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 137 M 32,4 M 32,4 M
Net income 2021 9,20 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
Net cash 2021 27,2 M 6,45 M 6,45 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 58,9 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,8%
Managers and Directors
Lee Ping Loke Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Boo Hock Lui Chief Financial Officer
Encik Saffie bin Bakar Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Lee Koon Png Chief Operating Officer
Aei Nee Ang Manager-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MESB BERHAD9.18%14
KERING-17.30%78 936
INDITEX-29.79%68 126
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-4.29%51 759
ROSS STORES, INC.-18.47%32 732
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-26.28%23 072