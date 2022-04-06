DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD

Subject Dealings Outside Closed Period

No Salutation Name Designation Description Of "Others" Designation 1 DATUK WONG SAK KUAN Others Non-Independent Non-Executive Director Type of Transaction Others Description of "Others" Type of Transaction Conversion Warrants Date of Transaction 04 Apr 2022 Description of Securities Ordinary Shares No of Securities Transacted 249,000 % of Securities Transacted 0.226 Consideration Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.300 2 DATUK WONG SAK KUAN Others Non-Independent Non-Executive Director Type of Transaction Others Description of "Others" Type of Transaction Conversion Warrants Date of Transaction 04 Apr 2022 Description of Securities Warrants 2018/2022 No of Securities Transacted 249,000 % of Securities Transacted 0.675 Consideration Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.300

