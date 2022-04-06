DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD

|
Subject
|
Dealings Outside Closed Period
|
No
|
Salutation
|
Name
|
Designation
|
Description Of "Others" Designation
|
|
1
|
DATUK
|
WONG SAK KUAN
|
Others
|
Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
|
|
Type of Transaction
|
Others
|
Description of "Others" Type of Transaction
|
Conversion Warrants
|
Date of Transaction
|
04 Apr 2022
|
Description of Securities
|
Ordinary Shares
|
No of Securities Transacted
|
249,000
|
% of Securities Transacted
|
0.226
|
Consideration
|
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.300
|
2
|
DATUK
|
WONG SAK KUAN
|
Others
|
Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
|
|
Type of Transaction
|
Others
|
Description of "Others" Type of Transaction
|
Conversion Warrants
|
Date of Transaction
|
04 Apr 2022
|
Description of Securities
|
Warrants 2018/2022
|
No of Securities Transacted
|
249,000
|
% of Securities Transacted
|
0.675
|
Consideration
|
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.300
This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 6th, 2022 at 6:47 pm and is filed under Announcement. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. Both comments and pings are currently closed.
Disclaimer
MESB Bhd published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 11:01:06 UTC.