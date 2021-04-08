Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  MESB Berhad    MESB   MYL7234OO007

MESB BERHAD

(MESB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 04/08
0.53 MYR   0.00%
04/08MESB BERHAD  : Multiple proposals
PU
04/08GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome of Meeting
PU
04/02MESB BERHAD  : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GENERAL MEETINGS: Outcome of Meeting

04/08/2021 | 11:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GENERAL MEETINGS: Outcome of Meeting

Type of Meeting Extraordinary
Indicator Outcome of Meeting
Date of Meeting 07 Apr 2021
Time 02:30 PM
Venue(s) Broadcast Venue

Lot 9-11 Menara Sentral Vista

No. 150, Jalan Sultan Abdul Samad

Brickfields, 50470 Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia

Outcome of Meeting The Board of Directors of MESB Berhad ('MESB' or 'the Company') wishes to announce that all the resolutions as prescribed in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') of the Company dated 23 March 2021, were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company by way of poll via remote participation and voting at the EGM.

The result of the poll were validated by TMF Global Services (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., the independent scrutineer appointed by the Company.

Please refer to the attachment for the details of the outcome.

This announcement is dated 7 April 2021.

Voting Results
1. Ordinary Resolution 1
Description PROPOSED DIVERSIFICATION OF THE BUSINESS OF MESB AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO INCLUDE THE COLLECTION AND RECYCLING OF WASTEPAPER, PLASTICS SCRAP AND SCRAP FERROUS METAL
Shareholder's Action For Voting
Voted For Against
No. of Shareholders 18 2
No. of Shares 36,827,359 151
% of Voted Shares 99.9996 0.0004
Result Accepted
2. Ordinary Resolution 2
Description PROPOSED SHAREHOLDERS' MANDATE FOR RECURRENT RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS OF A REVENUE AND/OR TRADING NATURE
Shareholder's Action For Voting
Voted For Against
No. of Shareholders 14 3
No. of Shares 12,541,372 240
% of Voted Shares 99.9981 0.0019
Result Accepted

Attachment: MESB Berhad - EGM Poll Result

This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 at 7:55 pm and is filed under Announcement. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Disclaimer

MESB Bhd published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 03:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MESB BERHAD
04/08MESB BERHAD  : Multiple proposals
PU
04/08GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome of Meeting
PU
04/02MESB BERHAD  : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
04/01MESB BERHAD  : Material litigation
PU
03/28MESB BERHAD  : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
03/22MESB BERHAD  : Circular/Notice to Shareholders
PU
03/22GENERAL MEETINGS : Notice of Meeting
PU
03/18MESB BERHAD  : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
03/10MESB BERHAD  : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
03/08MESB BERHAD  : Change of Address
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 148 M 35,7 M 35,7 M
Net income 2020 -26,8 M -6,48 M -6,48 M
Net cash 2020 7,51 M 1,82 M 1,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,73x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 56,6 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,7%
Chart MESB BERHAD
Duration : Period :
MESB Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lee Ping Loke Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Boo Hock Lui Chief Financial Officer
Encik Saffie bin Bakar Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Lee Koon Png Chief Operating Officer
Aei Nee Ang Manager-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MESB BERHAD23.26%14
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.7.18%103 547
KERING1.78%88 009
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-1.61%83 302
ROSS STORES, INC.3.78%44 009
HENNES & MAURITZ AB17.18%38 771
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ