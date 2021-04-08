GENERAL MEETINGS: Outcome of Meeting
Type of Meeting
Extraordinary
Indicator
Outcome of Meeting
Date of Meeting
07 Apr 2021
Time
02:30 PM
Venue(s)
Broadcast Venue
Lot 9-11 Menara Sentral Vista
No. 150, Jalan Sultan Abdul Samad
Brickfields, 50470 Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia
Outcome of Meeting
The Board of Directors of MESB Berhad ('MESB' or 'the Company') wishes to announce that all the resolutions as prescribed in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') of the Company dated 23 March 2021, were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company by way of poll via remote participation and voting at the EGM.
The result of the poll were validated by TMF Global Services (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., the independent scrutineer appointed by the Company.
Please refer to the attachment for the details of the outcome.
This announcement is dated 7 April 2021.
Voting Results
1. Ordinary Resolution 1
Description
PROPOSED DIVERSIFICATION OF THE BUSINESS OF MESB AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO INCLUDE THE COLLECTION AND RECYCLING OF WASTEPAPER, PLASTICS SCRAP AND SCRAP FERROUS METAL
|
For Voting
Voted
For
Against
No. of Shareholders
18
2
No. of Shares
36,827,359
151
% of Voted Shares
99.9996
0.0004
Result
Accepted
2. Ordinary Resolution 2
Description
PROPOSED SHAREHOLDERS' MANDATE FOR RECURRENT RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS OF A REVENUE AND/OR TRADING NATURE
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
Voted
For
Against
No. of Shareholders
14
3
No. of Shares
12,541,372
240
% of Voted Shares
99.9981
0.0019
Result
Accepted
Attachment: MESB Berhad - EGM Poll Result
