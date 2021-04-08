GENERAL MEETINGS: Outcome of Meeting

Outcome of Meeting

The Board of Directors of MESB Berhad ('MESB' or 'the Company') wishes to announce that all the resolutions as prescribed in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') of the Company dated 23 March 2021, were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company by way of poll via remote participation and voting at the EGM. The result of the poll were validated by TMF Global Services (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., the independent scrutineer appointed by the Company. Please refer to the attachment for the details of the outcome. This announcement is dated 7 April 2021.