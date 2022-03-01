MESB Berhad : Change in Boardroom

Dato' Lee Ban Seng has over 25 years experience in the industry of construction, F&B and hospitality. Currently, he is the Group Managing Director in JLF Holding Sdn. Bhd.; Managing Director of Uptown Concept Sdn. Bhd. and Innoglobal Construction Sdn. Bhd.; and Director of Melia Seasons Sdn. Bhd. and Total Café Sdn. Bhd.

Besides being an entrepreneur, he is active in NGO activities and holds important positions, ie:-

- Deputy Chief Finance Officer - The Federation of Hokkien Association of Malaysia.

- President - World Quanzhou Youth Friendship Assoiciation (Malaysia Chapter)

- President - Persatuan Meninggikan Akhlak Chee Ying Khor Kajang Selangor

- Consultant - Persatuan Pegurusan Rumah-rumah Ibdat Kaum Tiong Hua Daerah Hulu Langat