    MESB   MYL7234OO007

MESB BERHAD

(MESB)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA -  02-27
0.525 MYR   -5.41%
04:48aMESB BERHAD : Change in Boardroom
PU
02/22MESB Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/18MESB BERHAD : Material litigation
PU
MESB Berhad : Change in Boardroom

03/01/2022 | 04:48am EST
Dato' Lee Ban Seng has over 25 years experience in the industry of construction, F&B and hospitality. Currently, he is the Group Managing Director in JLF Holding Sdn. Bhd.; Managing Director of Uptown Concept Sdn. Bhd. and Innoglobal Construction Sdn. Bhd.; and Director of Melia Seasons Sdn. Bhd. and Total Café Sdn. Bhd.

Besides being an entrepreneur, he is active in NGO activities and holds important positions, ie:-

- Deputy Chief Finance Officer - The Federation of Hokkien Association of Malaysia.

- President - World Quanzhou Youth Friendship Assoiciation (Malaysia Chapter)

- President - Persatuan Meninggikan Akhlak Chee Ying Khor Kajang Selangor

- Consultant - Persatuan Pegurusan Rumah-rumah Ibdat Kaum Tiong Hua Daerah Hulu Langat

Disclaimer

MESB Bhd published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 09:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 137 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
Net income 2021 9,20 M 2,19 M 2,19 M
Net cash 2021 27,2 M 6,48 M 6,48 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56,8 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,1%
Chart MESB BERHAD
Duration : Period :
MESB Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lee Ping Loke Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Boo Hock Lui Chief Financial Officer
Encik Saffie bin Bakar Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Lee Koon Png Chief Operating Officer
Aei Nee Ang Manager-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MESB BERHAD7.14%14
KERING-9.87%88 764
INDITEX-17.28%82 552
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-5.33%54 796
ROSS STORES, INC.-18.86%32 291
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-9.89%28 130