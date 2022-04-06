MESB Berhad : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name DATUK WONG SAK KUAN Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No Date of change No of securities Type of transaction Nature of Interest 1 04/04/2022 249,000 Others Direct Interest Name of registered holder DATUK WONG SAK KUAN Description of "Others" Type of Transaction Conversion Warrants Consideration (if any) RM0.30 each

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Conversion of Warrants to Ordinary Shares Nature of interest Direct Interest

Total no of securities after change Direct (units) 36,756,898 Direct (%) 33.364 Indirect/deemed interest (units) 0 Indirect/deemed interest (%) 0.000 Date of notice 06/04/2022 Date notice received by Listed Issuer 06/04/2022

Remarks : 1. The percentage of conversion of warrants to ordinary shares is 0.226%.

