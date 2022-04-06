MESB Berhad : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

Information Compiled By KLSE
Particulars of Director
|
Name
|
DATUK WONG SAK KUAN
|
Descriptions(Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
04/04/2022
|
249,000
|
Others
|
Direct Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
DATUK WONG SAK KUAN
|
Description of "Others" Type of Transaction
|
Conversion Warrants
|
Consideration (if any)
|
RM0.30 each
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
Conversion of Warrants to Ordinary Shares
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct Interest
|
Total no of securities after change
|
Direct (units)
|
36,756,898
|
Direct (%)
|
33.364
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
0
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
0.000
|
Date of notice
|
06/04/2022
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
06/04/2022
|
Remarks :
|
1. The percentage of conversion of warrants to ordinary shares is 0.226%.
