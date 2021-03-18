Log in
MESB Berhad    MESB   MYL7234OO007

MESB BERHAD

(MESB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MESB Berhad : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

03/18/2021 | 11:58pm EDT
Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
1. Details of Corporate Proposal
Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ? No
Types of corporate proposal Exercise of Warrants
Details of corporate proposal Conversion of Warrants to Ordinary Shares
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal 100,000
Issue price per share ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.3000
Par Value($$) (if applicable)

Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following

Units 106,250,000
Issued Share Capital ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 58,495,240.000
Listing Date 22-Mar-21

This entry was posted on Friday, March 19th, 2021 at 11:54 am and is filed under Announcement. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Disclaimer

MESB Bhd published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 03:57:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 148 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
Net income 2020 -26,8 M -6,50 M -6,50 M
Net cash 2020 7,51 M 1,82 M 1,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,73x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 61,6 M 15,0 M 14,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,8%
Chart MESB BERHAD
Duration : Period :
MESB Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lee Ping Loke Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Boo Hock Lui Chief Financial Officer
Encik Saffie bin Bakar Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Lee Koon Png Chief Operating Officer
Aei Nee Ang Manager-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MESB BERHAD34.88%15
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.10.02%111 922
KERING SA2.02%89 824
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.4.82%89 322
ROSS STORES, INC.0.29%44 654
HENNES & MAURITZ AB28.66%42 699
