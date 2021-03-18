MESB Berhad : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares 1. Details of Corporate Proposal Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ? No Types of corporate proposal Exercise of Warrants Details of corporate proposal Conversion of Warrants to Ordinary Shares No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal 100,000 Issue price per share ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.3000 Par Value($$) (if applicable) Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following Units 106,250,000 Issued Share Capital ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 58,495,240.000 Listing Date 22-Mar-21

