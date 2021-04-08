Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  MESB Berhad    MESB   MYL7234OO007

MESB BERHAD

(MESB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 04/08
0.53 MYR   0.00%
04/08MESB BERHAD  : Multiple proposals
PU
04/08GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome of Meeting
PU
04/02MESB BERHAD  : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MESB Berhad : MULTIPLE PROPOSALS

04/08/2021 | 11:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
We refer to the announcement made on 15 January 2021 and its subsequent announcements in relation to the Proposals ('Announcements'). Unless otherwise defined, the definitions set out in the Announcements shall apply herein.

On behalf of the Board, KAF IB wishes to announce that the Company had obtained the approval for the Proposals from its shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting convened on 7 April 2021 at 2:30 p.m. As such, the Proposals have taken immediate effect following the shareholders' approval on even date.

This announcement is dated 7 April 2021.

Disclaimer

MESB Bhd published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 03:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MESB BERHAD
04/08MESB BERHAD  : Multiple proposals
PU
04/08GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome of Meeting
PU
04/02MESB BERHAD  : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
04/01MESB BERHAD  : Material litigation
PU
03/28MESB BERHAD  : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
03/22MESB BERHAD  : Circular/Notice to Shareholders
PU
03/22GENERAL MEETINGS : Notice of Meeting
PU
03/18MESB BERHAD  : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
03/10MESB BERHAD  : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
03/08MESB BERHAD  : Change of Address
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 148 M 35,7 M 35,7 M
Net income 2020 -26,8 M -6,48 M -6,48 M
Net cash 2020 7,51 M 1,82 M 1,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,73x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 56,6 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,7%
Chart MESB BERHAD
Duration : Period :
MESB Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lee Ping Loke Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Boo Hock Lui Chief Financial Officer
Encik Saffie bin Bakar Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Lee Koon Png Chief Operating Officer
Aei Nee Ang Manager-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MESB BERHAD23.26%14
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.7.18%103 547
KERING1.78%88 009
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-1.61%83 302
ROSS STORES, INC.3.78%44 009
HENNES & MAURITZ AB17.18%38 771
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ