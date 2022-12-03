MESNAC Zhuji Intelligent Equipment Industrial Park was officially opened 2022-12-02

On December 1st, MESNAC Zhuji Intelligent Equipment Industrial Park was officially opened, marking another solid step for MESNAC in the field of new energy.

The industrial park is the location of Zhejiang MESNAC Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., covering an area of more than 5 hectares, mainly for the research and development and manufacturing of material handling, mixing and homogenization and intelligent line systems for the new energy industry.

As a strategic supplier of global new energy enterprises, Zhejiang MESNAC will, based on Zhuji Industrial Park, build a manufacturing park that is intelligent and zero-carbon for the development of new energy industry, so as to become an industry pioneer and actively enabling the global energy mix transformation. leading the development of the industry and actively empowering the transformation of the global energy system.