  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Mesnac Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002073   CNE000001NX9

MESNAC CO., LTD.

(002073)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-01
6.290 CNY   +0.16%
12/03Mesnac : Zhuji Intelligent Equipment Industrial Park was officially opened
PU
10/26Mesnac Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
08/06Dongfang Hongye Chemical Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire 50.88% of stake in Shandong Dongfang Hongye New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. for approximately CNY 150 million.
CI
MESNAC : Zhuji Intelligent Equipment Industrial Park was officially opened

12/03/2022 | 08:27pm EST
MESNAC Zhuji Intelligent Equipment Industrial Park was officially opened 2022-12-02

On December 1st, MESNAC Zhuji Intelligent Equipment Industrial Park was officially opened, marking another solid step for MESNAC in the field of new energy.

The industrial park is the location of Zhejiang MESNAC Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., covering an area of more than 5 hectares, mainly for the research and development and manufacturing of material handling, mixing and homogenization and intelligent line systems for the new energy industry.

As a strategic supplier of global new energy enterprises, Zhejiang MESNAC will, based on Zhuji Industrial Park, build a manufacturing park that is intelligent and zero-carbon for the development of new energy industry, so as to become an industry pioneer and actively enabling the global energy mix transformation. leading the development of the industry and actively empowering the transformation of the global energy system.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mesnac Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2022 01:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 455 M 777 M 777 M
Net income 2021 142 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
Net cash 2021 1 262 M 180 M 180 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 098 M 869 M 869 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 3 296
Free-Float 76,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bing Zheng Guan President & Director
Yao Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Zhi Hui Sun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jing Zhang Independent Director
Jie Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MESNAC CO., LTD.-20.18%869
NORDSON CORPORATION-5.23%13 840
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.12.47%11 096
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-41.71%9 672
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-37.39%5 942
VALMET OYJ-32.18%4 940