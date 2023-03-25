Mesnac : Ecombine Established Strategic Partnerships with ARLANXEO to Explore Synthetic Rubber Applications for Tires

Ecombine Established Strategic Partnerships with ARLANXEO to Explore Synthetic Rubber Applications for Tires 2023-03-24

On March 10th, Ecombine Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as 'Ecombine'), EVE Rubber Institute and ARLANXEO High Performance Elastomer (Changzhou) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as 'ARLANXEO China') established strategic partnerships in Shanghai.

Picture 1: Signing ceremony

With respective advantages in technology, marketing and more, the three parties will strengthen innovations in Liquid-phase Mixing Technology, downstream applications, and market development for rubber products of BIIR, SSBR, EPDM and CR. The cooperation also contains a mechanism of exchanges of visits for further collaboration between Ecombine and ARLANXEO China, and thus to broaden the application of Liquid-phase Mixing Technology, and boost the high-quality development and green transformation of the rubber & tire industry.

Onsite, Boyang Lu, Vice President Sales, Greater China, ARLANXEO introduced, illustrated the global presence and full portfolio of ARLANXEO. Dehua Yang, the vice president of EVE Rubber Institute, introduced the development and layout of the industrial chain of the National Engineering Research Centre for Rubber and Tire (hereinafter referred to as 'NERCRAT'), and Zheng Wang, the general manager of Ecombine, expounded the characteristics and advantages of Liquid-phase Mixing Technology. Later, the trilateral exchanged thoughts and insights on strategic collaboration possibilities.

Picture 2: Hong Sun, Managing Director, ARLANXEO China at meeting

Picture 3: Boyang Lu, Vice President Sales, Greater China, ARLANXEO illustrated global presence and full portfolio of ARLANXEO

Picture 4: Dehua Yang introduced the development and layout of the industrial chain of Nercrat

Picture 5: Zheng Wang expounded the characteristics and advantages of Liquid-phase Mixing Technology

The advanced rubber material EVEC® produced by Liquid-phase Mixing Technology can simultaneously improve a tire's rolling resistance, wet braking, and wear resistance, thus breaking the "Magic Triangle" of tire performance that has plagued the industry. Based on EVEC® materials, tire performance such as safety, energy savings, comfort, and noise could be improved significantly. The tire technology which incorporates EVEC® materials is known as EcoPoint3, which made its world debut in December 2021 at the Qingdao Innovation Product Conference and won wide acclaim from users for its excellent performance. The EcoPoint3 tires have already reached or exceeded the performance level of international Tier 1 tire brands, which were tested and confirmed by international testing authorities at the The Tire Cologne in Cologne, Germany in May 2022.

Ecombine has also achieved low-carbon, energy-saving, and emissions reduction throughout the life cycle from raw materials selection, production and manufacturing to product application and reuse through the industrialization of Liquid-phase Mixing Technology, which is of great significance for promoting the green transformation of the industry.

ARLANXEO is a global leader in performance elastomers, with its Chinese headquarter and R&D centre located in Changzhou. Since commencing operations in China, ARLANXEO has continued to enhance its local innovation capabilities by self-developing Keltan® 100+ Ultra-high Mooney Innovation Platform and a variety of high-performance products that support to enhance the properties of automotive components such as tires and harnesses, improving its performance, durability, and environmental benefits under extreme conditions. Currently, ARLANXEO identifies new mobility as one of its development focuses, aiming to provide Keltan®, Buna®, Baypren®, X_Butyl® and other high-quality rubber products to support the high-quality development of tire and auto parts industries.

Hong Sun, Managing Director, ARLANXEO China, Mark Chen, Chief Financial Officer, ARLANXEO China, Boyang Lu, Vice President Sales, Greater China, ARLANXEO, Dr. Baojia Cheng, Head of TSAD, Asia, ARLANXEO, Feng Huang, Area Sales Manager, ARLANXEO, Wincent Feng, Senior TSAD Manager, Greater China, ARLANXEO, Yiling Zhang, M&A Director, Greater China, ARLANXEO, Dehua Yang - vice president of EVE Rubber Institute, Aichun Wang - vice president of EVE Rubber Institute, Zheng Wang - general manager of Ecombine and others attended the ceremony.

Picture 6: Onsite meeting