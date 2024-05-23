Meso Numismatics Announces Progress on Name Change, Authorized Shares, New Logo, and Positive Cash from Operations

LAS VEGAS, NV, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Meso Numismatics, Inc. ("Meso Numismatics" or the "Company") (MSSV), a regenerative medicine company, is pleased to announce that its new logo, authorized shares change, and name change from Meso Numismatics Inc. to Regenerative Medical Technology Group Inc. ("RMTG"), to better reflect the company's business, is near completion as we're moving forward with our new goals to build the business and the new brand. Pending a market effective date from FINRA, Meso Numismatics, Inc. will soon memorialize its transition from the Numismatics industry to Regenerative Medicine in the Biotechnology industry.

We are also pleased to report in our recent 10-Q that our company had over $100k cash positive from Operating Activities for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

At the head of regenerative medicine's global landscape, RMTG stands as a pioneering stem cell company, revolutionizing research, clinical applications, and patient treatments worldwide. With a commitment to excellence, we lead the charge in developing cutting-edge products and technologies that push the boundaries of medical possibilities. We believe our world-class stem cell products, meticulously crafted in state-of-the-art laboratories, offer transformative solutions for a myriad of ailments, promising hope to patients and clinicians alike. Beyond our groundbreaking innovations, the company extends its influence by providing top-tier training for physicians, ensuring that the next generation of medical professionals are equipped with the knowledge and skills to advance regenerative medicine. Through our unwavering dedication to advancement and innovation, this company continues to shape the future of regenerative medicine on a global scale.

Please see this and other Company filings at www.sec.gov.

About Meso Numismatics: Meso Numismatics Corp is a regenerative medicine company offering diverse products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group. The Company currently has a network of 26 clinics in 21 countries that carry its banner and has its own clinic in Cancun and is currently building another one in Dubai. The Company distributes stem cells and other regenerative based cell lines, and equipment internationally and also specializes in education and training physicians in the area of regenerative medicine.

