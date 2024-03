Meso Numismatics, Inc., through its subsidiary, Global Stem Cell Group Inc., is engaged in stem cell and regenerative medicine. The Company specializes in cutting-edge stem cell research, clinical applications, and physician training through its global network of companies. It works with doctors and staff to provide products, solutions, equipment, services, and training to help them in the application of stem cell therapies. It is focused on the manufacturing and commercialization of viable cell therapy and immune support-related products. Its professional trademarked association, The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISCCA), is a global network of medical professionals. Its flagship operation in Istanbul employs targeted combinations of exosomes, allogeneic human mesenchymal cells, and autologous bone marrow and adipose-derived stem cells to treat an array of diseases and debilitating medical conditions.

