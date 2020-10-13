Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mesoblast Limited    MESO

MESOBLAST LIMITED

(MESO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MESO Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Mesoblast Limited Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mesoblast Limited ("Mesoblast" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MESO) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Mesoblast securities between April 16, 2019 and October 1, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/meso.            

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. 

The Complaint alleges that  throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements that: (1) comparative analyses between Mesoblast's Phase 3 trial and three historical studies did not support the effectiveness of remestemcel-L for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease ("aGVHD") due to design differences between the four studies; (2) as a result, the United States Food and Drug Administration was reasonably likely to require further clinical studies; (3) as a result, the commercialization of remestemcel-L in the U.S. was likely to be delayed; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. 

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/meso or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Mesoblast you have until December 7, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meso-investor-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-mesoblast-limited-shareholders-of-class-action-and-lead-plaintiff-deadline-december-7-2020-301150816.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MESOBLAST LIMITED
11:01aMESO INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Mesoblast Limi..
PR
06:01aMESOBLAST : Randomized Controlled Phase 3 Trial of Remestemcel-L for Reduced Mor..
AQ
06:01aRandomized Controlled Phase 3 Trial of Remestemcel-L for Reduced Mortality in..
GL
10/12MESOBLAST : Phase 3 Trial in COVID-19 ARDS Surpasses 50% Enrollment
PU
10/12SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
10/09MESOBLAST : ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Secu..
PR
10/09INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securi..
BU
10/09SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
10/09MESOBLAST : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class A..
BU
10/09MESO CLASS ACTION NOTICE : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fra..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group