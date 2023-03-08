Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Mesoblast Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSB   AU000000MSB8

MESOBLAST LIMITED

(MSB)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:02 2023-03-08 am EST
1.055 AUD   +14.05%
10:37aMesoblast ADSs Rally as FDA Accepts Remestemcel-L Resubmission
DJ
09:31aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Flat to Lower Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
08:56aFda accepts mesoblast's resubmission of the biologic license application for remestemcel-l in children with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease as a complete response and sets goal date of august 2, 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mesoblast ADSs Rally as FDA Accepts Remestemcel-L Resubmission

03/08/2023 | 10:37am EST
By Colin Kellaher


American depositary shares of Mesoblast Ltd. jumped more than 15% in early trading Wednesday after the biopharmaceutical company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted its resubmitted application seeking approval of its remestemcel-L drug candidate.

The Melbourne, Australia, company said the FDA considers the resubmission to be a complete response to the agency's prior rejection of remestemcel-L and set a target action date of Aug. 2.

Mesoblast is seeking approval of remestemcel-L in children with steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of an allogeneic bone-marrow transplant for blood cancer.

The FDA in late 2020 turned away the application and called on the company to conduct another study even though an FDA advisory committee had recommended approval of the drug. The FDA usually follows the advice of its advisory committees.

Mesoblast in late January said it had resubmitted its application with substantial new information requested by the FDA.

Mesoblast ADSs were recently changing hands at $3.52, up 16%. The company's Australia-listed shares ended Wednesday's session with a gain of 14%.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-23 1036ET

Financials
Sales 2023 13,7 M 9,04 M 9,04 M
Net income 2023 -138 M -91,2 M -91,2 M
Net Debt 2023 116 M 76,5 M 76,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 -4,84x
Yield 2023 96,4%
Capitalization 777 M 513 M 513 M
EV / Sales 2023 65,2x
EV / Sales 2024 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart MESOBLAST LIMITED
Mesoblast Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MESOBLAST LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,93 AUD
Average target price 1,65 AUD
Spread / Average Target 78,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Silviu Itescu Director
Andrew Chaponnel Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Joseph R. Swedish Non-Executive Chairman
Eric A. Rose Independent Non-Executive Director
Dagmar Rosa-Bjorkeson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MESOBLAST LIMITED6.32%450
MODERNA, INC.-21.47%54 493
LONZA GROUP AG21.92%43 551
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.76%39 483
SEAGEN INC.38.12%33 155
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-15.97%24 124