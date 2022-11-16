Mesoblast : CHANGE TO PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE CONSTITUTION REGARDING VIRTUAL MEETINGS - Form 6-K

CHANGE TO PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE CONSTITUTION REGARDING VIRTUAL MEETINGS

Melbourne, Australia; November 15 and New York, USA; November 14, 2022: Mesoblast Limited refers to its Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum dated 24 October 2022. In light of having received notice of reservations by some proxy advisers about the proposed change to clause 37.1 of the Constitution to permit the Company to hold wholly virtual meetings, the Board has determined to remove from the amendments proposed to the constitution in Item 9 of the Notice of Meeting any capacity of the Company to hold a wholly virtual general meeting of shareholders.

All other proposed amendments to the Constitution will remain and be put to shareholders for approval at the 2022 AGM. The Board has made this determination as it considers the other proposed amendments to the constitution, which have not been the subject of any reported concern, too important to delay.

A revised copy of the constitution with the remaining marked up changes is available on the Company's website, https://mesoblast.com/agm2022.

The removal from the proposed amendments to the constitution of the permission of the Company to hold a wholly virtual general meeting of shareholders will not affect the validity of proxy forms, or any proxy votes, already submitted in respect of the resolution in Item 9 of the Notice of Meeting or the remaining items set out in the Notice. Shareholders may withdraw or re-lodge any proxies previously lodged, should they wish to do so. You should telephone the Company's Share Registry, Link Market Services, on +61 1300 554 474 if you would like to be sent an additional proxy form.

