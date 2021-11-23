Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Mesoblast Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    MSB   AU000000MSB8

MESOBLAST LIMITED

(MSB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mesoblast Corporate Update and Financial Results Webcast

11/23/2021 | 07:19am EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, will host a webcast to discuss operational highlights and financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The webcast will begin at 5.00pm EST, Tuesday, November 23; 9.00am AEDT, Wednesday, November 24, 2021. It can be accessed via: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/8205/

The archived webcast will be available on the Investor page of the Company’s website: www.mesoblast.com

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines for the treatment of severe and life-threatening inflammatory conditions. The Company has leveraged its proprietary mesenchymal lineage cell therapy technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates which respond to severe inflammation by releasing anti-inflammatory factors that counter and modulate multiple effector arms of the immune system, resulting in significant reduction of the damaging inflammatory process.

Mesoblast has a strong and extensive global intellectual property portfolio with protection extending through to at least 2041 in all major markets. The Company’s proprietary manufacturing processes yield industrial-scale, cryopreserved, off-the-shelf, cellular medicines. These cell therapies, with defined pharmaceutical release criteria, are planned to be readily available to patients worldwide.

Mesoblast is developing product candidates for distinct indications based on its remestemcel-L and rexlemestrocel-L stromal cell technology platforms. Remestemcel-L is being developed for inflammatory diseases in children and adults including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease and moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome. Rexlemestrocel-L is in development for advanced chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain. Two products have been commercialized in Japan and Europe by Mesoblast’s licensees, and the Company has established commercial partnerships in Europe and China for certain Phase 3 assets.

Mesoblast has locations in Australia, the United States and Singapore and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO). For more information, please see www.mesoblast.com, LinkedIn: Mesoblast Limited and Twitter: @Mesoblast

Release authorized by the Chief Executive.

For more information, please contact:

Corporate Communications / InvestorsMedia
Paul HughesSumit Media
T: +61 3 9639 6036Grant Titmus
E: investors@mesoblast.comT: +61 419 388 161
 E: grant@sumitmedia.com.au
  
 Rubenstein
 Alex Davis-Isaac
 E: adavisisaac@rubenstein.com
  


Financials
Sales 2022 40,9 M 29,6 M 29,6 M
Net income 2022 -111 M -80,1 M -80,1 M
Net cash 2022 21,7 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 089 M 789 M 786 M
EV / Sales 2022 26,1x
EV / Sales 2023 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 83
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart MESOBLAST LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mesoblast Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MESOBLAST LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,68 AUD
Average target price 2,68 AUD
Spread / Average Target 59,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Silviu Itescu Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Andrew Chaponnel Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Joseph R. Swedish Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Fred Grossman Chief Medical Officer
Dagmar Rosa-Bjorkeson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MESOBLAST LIMITED-25.33%789
MODERNA, INC.170.59%114 617
LONZA GROUP AG30.49%59 272
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.49.29%51 101
SEAGEN INC.0.56%32 205
CELLTRION, INC.-37.33%25 849