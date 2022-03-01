Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Mesoblast Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSB   AU000000MSB8

MESOBLAST LIMITED

(MSB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mesoblast : Final Director's Interest Notice - Form 6-K

03/01/2022 | 06:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Mesoblast Limited

ABN

68 109 431 870

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Donal O'Dwyer

Date of last notice

20 March 2020

Date that director ceased to be director

25 February 2022

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

100,000 options

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Number & class of securities

Dundrum Investments Pty Ltd, trustee for the director's family trust

1,234,392 ordinary shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Mesoblast Limited published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 11:43:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MESOBLAST LIMITED
02/28MESOBLAST : OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31,..
PU
02/26MESOBLAST : Management Team
PU
02/25MESOBLAST : This half-year financial report is to be read in conjunction with the financia..
PU
02/24Mesoblast Books Slightly Higher Loss in Fiscal Q2
MT
02/24MESOBLAST : MSB Q2 Financial Results and Operational Highlights
PU
02/24MESOBLAST : Second Quarter Results Presentation
PU
02/24Operational Highlights and Financial Results for the Period Ended December 31, 2021
AQ
02/24TRANSCRIPT : Mesoblast Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 25, 2022
CI
02/24Donal O'Dwyer Retires from the Board of Mesoblast Limited
CI
02/24Mesoblast Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MESOBLAST LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 38,1 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
Net income 2022 -119 M -86,3 M -86,3 M
Net cash 2022 9,10 M 6,60 M 6,60 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,57x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 718 M 521 M 521 M
EV / Sales 2022 18,6x
EV / Sales 2023 8,24x
Nbr of Employees 83
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart MESOBLAST LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mesoblast Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MESOBLAST LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,11 AUD
Average target price 2,35 AUD
Spread / Average Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Silviu Itescu Director
Joseph R. Swedish Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Eric A. Rose Executive Director & Chief Medical Officer
Dagmar Rosa-Bjorkeson Chief Operating Officer
Michael Robert Spooner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MESOBLAST LIMITED-21.63%521
MODERNA, INC.-39.52%61 881
LONZA GROUP AG-16.31%51 566
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-18.44%43 933
SEAGEN INC.-16.64%23 664
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-23.15%19 411