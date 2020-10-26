Mesoblast : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mesoblast Limited (ABN 68 109 431 870) (the Company or Mesoblast) will be held virtually at 11.00am (Melbourne time) on 24 November 2020 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions set out below (Notice).

Virtual AGM

In light of the current circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential for continued restrictions on physical gatherings and to ensure the safety of shareholders and other participants, our AGM will be held 'virtually', with shareholders able to participate via an online platform using their computer or mobile device. Shareholders and proxyholders will be able to ask questions and vote in real time, subject to the connectivity of their devices.

Accessing the AGM online

Shareholders who wish to attend the AGM will be able to participate in the AGM through https://agmlive.link/MSB20.

We recommend logging onto our online platform at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time for the AGM by entering https://agmlive.link/MSB20 into a web browser on your computer or online device.

Shareholders will need their Shareholder Reference Number or Holder Identification Number, which is printed at the top of their personalised proxy appointment form .

Proxyholders will need their proxy code which Link Market Services will provide via email no later than 24 hours prior to the AGM.

Further information on how to participate virtually is set out in this Notice and the Virtual Meeting Online Guide at http://investorsmedia.mesoblast.com/events/event-details/2020-annual-general-meeting.

Voting

Shareholders may vote by either:

using the online platform; or

appointing a proxy.

Detailed instructions on the above options are set out in this Notice in the section titled 'Information on voting, proxies, corporate representatives and attorneys'.

Asking questions

A discussion will be held on all items to be considered at the AGM.

Shareholders will have a reasonable opportunity to ask questions during the AGM via the virtual AGM platform, including an opportunity to ask questions of the Company's external auditor.

To ensure that as many shareholders as possible have the opportunity to speak, shareholders are requested to observe the following:

all shareholder questions should be stated clearly and should be relevant to the business of the AGM, including matters arising from the Annual Report, Directors' Report (including the Remuneration Report) and Auditor's Report, and general questions about the performance, business or management of the Company;

if a shareholder has more than one question on an item, all questions should be asked at the one time; and

shareholders should not ask questions at the AGM regarding personal matters or those that are commercial in confidence.

Shareholders who prefer to register questions in advance of the AGM are invited to do so. A Shareholder Question Form has been sent to shareholders and is also available on the Company's website: http://investorsmedia. mesoblast.com/events/event-details/2020-annual-general-meeting.

We will attempt to address the more frequently asked questions in the Chairman and Chief Executive's presentations at the AGM. Written questions must be received by the Company or Link Market Services Limited by 5.00pm on

17 November 2020, and can be submitted online, by mail, by fax or in person (as set out on the top of the Shareholder Question Form).