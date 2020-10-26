Mesoblast : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form

Log in
10/26/2020 | 12:45am EDT

Mesoblast Limited

ABN 68 109 431 870

Notice of Annual General Meeting and

Explanatory Memorandum

For the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at:

Time: 11:00am (Melbourne time)

Date: 24 November 2020

Place: Virtually through https://agmlive.link/MSB20

THIS IS AN IMPORTANT DOCUMENT

If you are in doubt as to what to do with this document, please immediately see your legal adviser, financial adviser or stockbroker.

In light of potential restrictions on public gatherings arising from the COVID-19 pandemic that may be in place at the date of the Annual General Meeting, the Annual General Meeting will be webcast live online through https://agmlive.link/MSB20. Shareholders are encouraged to attend, vote and ask questions online using their computer or mobile device by following the instructions outlined in this Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mesoblast Limited (ABN 68 109 431 870) (the Company or Mesoblast) will be held virtually at 11.00am (Melbourne time) on 24 November 2020 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions set out below (Notice).

Virtual AGM

In light of the current circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential for continued restrictions on physical gatherings and to ensure the safety of shareholders and other participants, our AGM will be held 'virtually', with shareholders able to participate via an online platform using their computer or mobile device. Shareholders and proxyholders will be able to ask questions and vote in real time, subject to the connectivity of their devices.

Accessing the AGM online

Shareholders who wish to attend the AGM will be able to participate in the AGM through https://agmlive.link/MSB20.

We recommend logging onto our online platform at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time for the AGM by entering https://agmlive.link/MSB20 into a web browser on your computer or online device.

Shareholders will need their Shareholder Reference Number or Holder Identification Number, which is printed at the top of their personalised proxy appointment form .

Proxyholders will need their proxy code which Link Market Services will provide via email no later than 24 hours prior to the AGM.

Further information on how to participate virtually is set out in this Notice and the Virtual Meeting Online Guide at http://investorsmedia.mesoblast.com/events/event-details/2020-annual-general-meeting.

Voting

Shareholders may vote by either:

  • using the online platform; or
  • appointing a proxy.

Detailed instructions on the above options are set out in this Notice in the section titled 'Information on voting, proxies, corporate representatives and attorneys'.

Asking questions

A discussion will be held on all items to be considered at the AGM.

Shareholders will have a reasonable opportunity to ask questions during the AGM via the virtual AGM platform, including an opportunity to ask questions of the Company's external auditor.

To ensure that as many shareholders as possible have the opportunity to speak, shareholders are requested to observe the following:

  • all shareholder questions should be stated clearly and should be relevant to the business of the AGM, including matters arising from the Annual Report, Directors' Report (including the Remuneration Report) and Auditor's Report, and general questions about the performance, business or management of the Company;
  • if a shareholder has more than one question on an item, all questions should be asked at the one time; and
  • shareholders should not ask questions at the AGM regarding personal matters or those that are commercial in confidence.

Shareholders who prefer to register questions in advance of the AGM are invited to do so. A Shareholder Question Form has been sent to shareholders and is also available on the Company's website: http://investorsmedia. mesoblast.com/events/event-details/2020-annual-general-meeting.

We will attempt to address the more frequently asked questions in the Chairman and Chief Executive's presentations at the AGM. Written questions must be received by the Company or Link Market Services Limited by 5.00pm on

17 November 2020, and can be submitted online, by mail, by fax or in person (as set out on the top of the Shareholder Question Form).

Mesoblast Limited - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020 1

ITEMS OF BUSINESS

Please note that additional information concerning the proposed resolutions is contained in the Explanatory Memorandum that accompanies and forms part of this Notice.

1. Receipt and Consideration of Financial Statements and Reports

To receive and consider the Financial Statements of the Company and the reports of the Directors and Auditor for the year ended 30 June 2020, as set out in the Company's 2020 Annual Report.

2. Adoption of the Remuneration Report

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution:

"That the Remuneration Report (which forms part of the Company's 2020 Annual Report) for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 be adopted."

The vote on this item is advisory only and does not bind the directors of the Company (Directors) or the Company. Voting exclusions apply to this item 2 - please see the Voting Exclusions on page 4.

3. Re-election of Mr Donal O'Dwyer as a Director

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution:

"That Donal O'Dwyer, a Director retiring from office in accordance with clause 64.1 of the Company's constitution, being eligible, is re elected as a Director of the Company."

4. Approval of Proposed Issue of Options to Chief Executive, Dr Silviu Itescu, in Connection with his Remuneration for the 2020/2021 Financial Year

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution:

"That the Company hereby approves, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes:

  1. the grant to Dr Silviu Itescu (being the Chief Executive and Managing Director of the Company as at the date this resolution is passed) of 1,200,000 options, which form part of the long-term incentive component of Dr Itescu's remuneration for the 2020/2021 financial year, under and in accordance with the Company's Employee Share Option Plan and on the basis described in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying the Notice of this Meeting; and
  2. any issue of fully paid ordinary shares in the Company to Dr Silviu Itescu upon the exercise of any such options."

Voting exclusions apply to this item 4 - please see the Voting Exclusions on page 4.

5. Ratification of Issue of Shares to Existing and New Institutional Investors

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution:

"That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, shareholders approve and ratify the issue of shares by the Company to existing and new Australian and global institutional investors on the terms and conditions as more fully described in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying the Notice of this Meeting."

Voting exclusions apply to this item 5 - please see the Voting Exclusions on pages 4 and 5.

2 Mesoblast Limited - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

ITEMS OF BUSINESS

Further information

For detailed information on the above Agenda items, please refer to the Explanatory Memorandum on pages 6-13.

By order of the Board:

Charlie Harrison and Niva Sivakumar

Joint Company Secretaries

26 October 2020

Mesoblast Limited - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mesoblast Limited published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 04:44:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
