Mesoblast : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form

ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Please note that additional information concerning the proposed resolutions is contained in the Explanatory Memorandum that accompanies and forms part of this Notice.
1. Receipt and Consideration of Financial Statements and Reports
To receive and consider the Financial Statements of the Company and the reports of the Directors and Auditor for the year ended 30 June 2020, as set out in the Company's 2020 Annual Report.
2. Adoption of the Remuneration Report
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution:
"That the Remuneration Report (which forms part of the Company's 2020 Annual Report) for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 be adopted."
The vote on this item is advisory only and does not bind the directors of the Company (Directors) or the Company. Voting exclusions apply to this item 2 - please see the Voting Exclusions on page 4.
3. Re-election of Mr Donal O'Dwyer as a Director
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution:
"That Donal O'Dwyer, a Director retiring from office in accordance with clause 64.1 of the Company's constitution, being eligible, is re elected as a Director of the Company."
4. Approval of Proposed Issue of Options to Chief Executive, Dr Silviu Itescu, in Connection with his Remuneration for the 2020/2021 Financial Year
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution:
"That the Company hereby approves, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes:
-
the grant to Dr Silviu Itescu (being the Chief Executive and Managing Director of the Company as at the date this resolution is passed) of 1,200,000 options, which form part of the long-term incentive component of Dr Itescu's remuneration for the 2020/2021 financial year, under and in accordance with the Company's Employee Share Option Plan and on the basis described in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying the Notice of this Meeting; and
-
any issue of fully paid ordinary shares in the Company to Dr Silviu Itescu upon the exercise of any such options."
Voting exclusions apply to this item 4 - please see the Voting Exclusions on page 4.
5. Ratification of Issue of Shares to Existing and New Institutional Investors
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution:
"That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, shareholders approve and ratify the issue of shares by the Company to existing and new Australian and global institutional investors on the terms and conditions as more fully described in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying the Notice of this Meeting."
Voting exclusions apply to this item 5 - please see the Voting Exclusions on pages 4 and 5.