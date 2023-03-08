Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Mesoblast Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSB   AU000000MSB8

MESOBLAST LIMITED

(MSB)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:02 2023-03-08 am EST
1.055 AUD   +14.05%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mesoblast soars on U.S. FDA's nod to review lead drug candidate

03/08/2023 | 12:03am EST
March 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia's Mesoblast Ltd rallied more than 23% on Wednesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreed to review the company's lead drug candidate on a priority basis, more than two years after first rejecting it.

The drug, remestemcel-L, is an investigational therapy to treat children suffering from complications after bone marrow transplants to treat blood cancers and other conditions.

There are no approved treatments for the disease in the United States for children under 12, making Mesoblast's therapy an urgent need for a disease with low survival rates.

The FDA said it considered Mesoblast's resubmitted biologics license application as a "complete response" and that it would fast-track remestemcel-L's review process.

The U.S. health regulator said it would make its decision by Aug. 2, which Jefferies said was in line with its estimates.

The brokerage said it expects "significant" U.S. sales of the drug in fiscal 2024.

Mesoblast's shares were up about 15% at 0456 GMT, easing from a jump of as much as 23.2% to a one-month-high of A$1.140 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 13,7 M 9,04 M 9,04 M
Net income 2023 -138 M -91,2 M -91,2 M
Net Debt 2023 116 M 76,5 M 76,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 -4,84x
Yield 2023 96,4%
Capitalization 681 M 450 M 450 M
EV / Sales 2023 58,2x
EV / Sales 2024 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart MESOBLAST LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mesoblast Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MESOBLAST LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,93 AUD
Average target price 1,65 AUD
Spread / Average Target 78,4%
Managers and Directors
Silviu Itescu Director
Andrew Chaponnel Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Joseph R. Swedish Non-Executive Chairman
Eric A. Rose Independent Non-Executive Director
Dagmar Rosa-Bjorkeson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MESOBLAST LIMITED5.75%456
MODERNA, INC.-19.81%55 644
LONZA GROUP AG24.48%44 884
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.16%40 779
SEAGEN INC.38.00%33 127
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-14.76%24 789