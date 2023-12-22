(Alliance News) - Met.Extra Group Spa announced Friday that Domenico Vitolo will replace Moro Visconti on the company's board, following the latter's resignation.

In addition, Visconti will also leave the role of chairman of the subsidiary Met.Extra Spa, which, as of today, has a new board of directors, formed by Elisabetta Di Geronimo -- then chosen as chairman of the board --, Sarah Rocchi and Antonio Tonioli. Rocchi will be its chief executive officer.

Met.Extra Group's stock closed Friday at a par at EUR2.24 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

