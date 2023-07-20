Closing of Private Placement

As disclosed on Meta Data Limited's (the "Company") Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 12, 2023, the Company entered into certain securities purchase agreement on June 29, 2023 (the "SPA") with certain non-affiliated and accredited "non-U.S. Persons", (the "Purchasers") as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell 40,109,096 units (the "Units"), each Unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share of the Company, par value $0.0005 per share ("Share") and a warrant to purchase one Share ("Warrant") with an initial exercise price of $0.7791 per Share, or $1.5582 per American depositary share of the Company ("ADS") at a price of $0.6233 per Unit, or $1.2466 per ADS (the "Offering").

On July 20, 2023, the Offering closed as all the conditions of the SPA have been satisfied and the Company issued the Units to the Purchasers. The gross proceeds to the Company from the Offering was $25,000,000.