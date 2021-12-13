Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CASH   US59100U1088

META FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CASH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exclusive-Facebook owner is behind $60 million deal for Meta name rights

12/13/2021 | 12:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Woman holds smartphone with Facebook logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc, the owner of social media platform Facebook, is behind a $60 million deal to acquire the trademark assets of U.S. regional bank Meta Financial Group, spokespeople for the companies said on Monday.

Meta Financial had said in regulatory filing on Monday that a Delaware company called Beige Key LLC agreed to acquire the worldwide rights to its company names for $60 million in cash. It did not disclose who the owner of Beige Key was.

"Beige Key is affiliated with us and we have acquired these trademark assets," a Meta Platforms spokesperson said. A Meta Financial spokesperson also confirmed Meta Platforms' involvement.

Facebook said in October its parent company had changed its name to Meta Platforms.

(Reporting by David French in New York and Elizabeth Culliford in San Francisco)

By David French and Elizabeth Culliford


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -1.40% 56.84 Delayed Quote.57.90%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.24% 334.1567 Delayed Quote.20.72%
All news about META FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
09:03aMETA FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statement..
AQ
12/08META FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/23META FINANCIAL GROUP INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
11/18Meta Financial Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.05 a Share, Payable Jan. 3 to Shareholder..
MT
11/18Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend
BU
11/18META FINANCIAL : ® Declares Cash Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
11/18META FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Amendment or Waiver to Code of Ethics, Other Events, Financial ..
AQ
11/18Meta Financial Group, Inc.? Declares Cash Dividend for First Fiscal Quarter of 2022, Pa..
CI
11/03INSIDER SELL : Meta Financial Group
MT
11/02META FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 561 M - -
Net income 2022 145 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 0,38%
Capitalization 1 764 M 1 764 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 121
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart META FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 57,73 $
Average target price 68,50 $
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett L. Pharr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony Sharett President
Glen William Herrick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas J. Hajek Chairman
Charles Ingram Executive VP, Chief Technology & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.57.90%1 764
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION84.51%89 831
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED8.30%67 195
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES28.98%34 222
FIRSTRAND LIMITED12.66%20 189
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED32.52%13 744