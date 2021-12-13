Facebook owner is behind $60 mln deal for Meta name rights

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc, the owner of
social media network Facebook, is behind a $60 million deal to
acquire the trademark assets of U.S. regional bank Meta
Financial Group, spokespeople for the companies said on
Monday.
The deal underscores how valuable the Meta name has become
for the technology giant, which is betting that its focus on the
metaverse - shared digital spaces accessed via the internet
through an array of devices - will pay off handsomely in the
coming years.
Meta Financial had said in regulatory filing on Monday that
a Delaware company called Beige Key LLC agreed to acquire the
worldwide rights to its company names for $60 million in cash.
It did not disclose who the owner of Beige Key was.
"Beige Key is affiliated with us and we have acquired these
trademark assets," a Meta Platforms spokesperson said. A
MetaBank spokesperson also confirmed Meta Platforms'
involvement.
As well as offering products through its MetaBank subsidiary
including consumer savings, loans and credit cards, and
commercial lending, Meta Financial partners with institutions
including government agencies and financial technology firms to
offer banking services with the aim of bolstering financial
inclusion.
Facebook said in October its parent company had changed its
name to Meta Platforms. The tech giant, which has invested
heavily in virtual reality and augmented reality, sees the
metaverse as the successor to the mobile internet.
Last week, Meta Platforms opened up its previously
invite-only Horizon Worlds app, where users of its Quest virtual
reality headsets can play games and interact as avatars, to
over-18 users in the United States and Canada.
The metaverse concept, which has cropped up on several
Silicon Valley companies' earnings calls and which will require
cooperation among tech giants, could be more than a decade away
from being fully realized.
The Meta Platforms spokesperson said the company engaged in
discussions with Meta Financial before Facebook's name change
was announced.
In the filing, Meta Financial said it had embarked on a
brand strategy review earlier this year, but the MetaBank
spokesperson declined to comment on the negotiations beyond the
contents of the filing.
Meta Financial's shares were trading 1.5% lower in
mid-afternoon trading, giving it a market capitalization of
around $1.74 billion. Meta Platforms was up 1.6%, valuing it at
$933 billion.
