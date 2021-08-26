Log in
Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend

08/26/2021 | 09:01am EDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH) (the “Company”) announced that the Company will pay a cash dividend of $0.05 per share for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021. This dividend will be payable on October 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 9, 2021.

At June 30, 2021, the Company had total assets of $7.05 billion and shareholders’ equity of $876.6 million.

This press release and other important information about the Company are available at metafinancialgroup.com.

About Meta Financial Group, Inc.®
Meta Financial Group, Inc.® ("Meta") (Nasdaq: CASH) is a South Dakota-based financial holding company. At Meta, our mission is financial inclusion for all®. Through our subsidiary, MetaBank®, N.A., we strive to remove barriers to financial access and promote economic mobility by working with third parties to provide responsible, secure, high quality financial products that contribute to the social and economic benefit of communities at the core of the real economy. Meta works to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity for all. Additional information can be found by visiting www.metafinancialgroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact 
Brittany Kelley Elsasser 
605-362-2423 
bkelley@metabank.com 
  
Media Relations Contact 
mediarelations@metabank.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 544 M - -
Net income 2021 152 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 0,40%
Capitalization 1 581 M 1 581 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,91x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 015
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart META FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 49,52 $
Average target price 60,50 $
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley Charles Hanson Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Herrick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas J. Hajek Chairman
Charles Ingram Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Anthony Sharett Secretary, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.35.45%1 581
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION64.40%80 658
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED5.49%65 718
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES45.58%39 467
FIRSTRAND LIMITED17.20%22 395
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED30.67%14 446