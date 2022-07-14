Log in
    CASH   US59100U1088

META FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CASH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
38.24 USD   -3.43%
04:16pPathward Financial, Inc.™ to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Host Conference Call on July 27, 2022
BU
07/13META FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/11B. Riley Lowers Meta Financial Group's Price Target to $55 from $65, Notes Growing Risk With Rate Hikes; Keeps Buy Rating
MT
Pathward Financial, Inc.™ to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Host Conference Call on July 27, 2022

07/14/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Pathward Financial, Inc.™ (“Pathward Financial”, the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CASH), formerly known as Meta Financial Group, Inc., today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after market close. Pathward Financial will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss these results.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (International: +1-929-526-1599) approximately 10 minutes prior to start time and referencing access code 943947. Participants wishing to join the call via webcast can access the link from Pathward Financial’s Investor Relations website at www.pathwardfinancial.com.

The webcast replay will be archived at www.pathwardfinancial.com for one year.

This press release and other important information about the Company are available at www.pathwardfinancial.com.

About Pathward Financial, Inc.

Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) is a U.S.-based financial holding company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion for all™. Through our subsidiary, Pathward™, N.A., we strive to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. These strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to the individuals and businesses who are powering the everyone economy. Learn more at www.pathwardfinancial.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 571 M - -
Net income 2022 166 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,10x
Yield 2022 0,51%
Capitalization 1 163 M 1 163 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 121
Free-Float 97,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 39,60 $
Average target price 57,25 $
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett L. Pharr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony M. Sharett President
Glen William Herrick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas J. Hajek Chairman
Charles C. Ingram Executive VP, Chief Technology & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-33.62%1 163
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-8.49%86 431
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-16.16%49 364
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-13.76%28 001
FIRSTRAND LIMITED3.01%20 750
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.18.18%15 301