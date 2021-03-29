Log in
META FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CASH)
Payix : Executes New Payment Processing Agreement

03/29/2021
FORT WORTH, Texas, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Payix® Incorporated announced today the execution of a payment processing agreement encompassing both ACH and CARD transactions. The agreement expands Payix's merchant services capabilities allowing Payix to provide its clients – primarily lenders and loan servicers – additional processing products and flexibility when considering payment solutions in conjunction with the Payix white-labeled, borrower-facing software platform.  This new bank sponsorship agreement with MetaBank,® N.A. ("Meta") will also allow Payix to interface directly with the major card brands.     

"We're very excited to now be aligned with undoubtable one of the leading providers of payments services in the industry," said Chris Chestnut, CEO and Co-founder of Payix. "With MetaBank's highly scalable solutions and deep processing competencies, I'm certain our clients will quickly benefit from this new relationship."

About MetaBank®, N.A.

MetaBank®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH), a South Dakota-based financial holding company.  MetaBank, is a financial enablement company that works to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity for all.  MetaBank strives to remove barriers that traditional institutions put in the way of financial access, and promote economic mobility by providing responsible, secure, high quality financial products that contribute to individuals and communities at the core of the real economy. Additional information can be found by visiting www.metapay.com or www.metafinancialgroup.com.

About Payix

Payix (www.payix.net) helps lenders and loan servicers improve their ability to engage with borrowers and collect payments. Payix's borrower-facing tools – with real-time loan management system integration – display client branding for quick borrower adoption and lasting utilization. Using Payix's state-of-the-art technology, lenders and loan servicers can instantly communicate with borrowers across multiple channels and secure qualified promises, one-time and scheduled payments. Payix is a registered ISO of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Concord, CA and a registered ISO of Deutsche Bank AG, New York, NY.

Contact: Heather Dietel, heather.dietel@payix.net

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/payix-executes-new-payment-processing-agreement-301257855.html

SOURCE Payix


© PRNewswire 2021
