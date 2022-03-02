Meta Materials : 2021 Shareholder Letter and Annual Report
Annual Report 2021
Inspired by Nature
Table of contents
04 Message from the CEO
07 Company Overview
10 Inspired by Nature
12 Current Status
14 Products & Innovations
23 Financial Highlights
Message from the
CEO
ABOUT META MATERIALS
META delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.
Fellow Shareholders,
I am delighted to share with you our first annual report since we became the first NASDAQ-listed
metamaterials company. When I founded META In 2011, I had a vision for how a new class of materials, called metamaterials, might be used to improve human life. Now, we are pioneering the production of metamaterials at commercial scale. We are poised to bring nanostructured "intelligence" to surfaces, enabling applications that "go beyond" what was previously possible, delivering sustainable performance across a wide range of applications and end markets.
In 2021 our company was transformed, via three acquisitions and significant capital raising, we have expanded our capabilities, intellectual property, facilities, and the size of our multinational team of subject matter experts.
Theacquisition of Nanotech Security Corp.accelerated our manufacturing scale up with facilities, equipment, and a highly experienced workforce, opened new verticals innano-opticsecurity, and strengthened our IP.
FINANCIAL RESULTS: META is an early growth stage, platform company, moving toward volume production for applications in multiple end markets. In 2021, total
revenue grew 264%, to $4.1MM, compared to $1.1MM in 2021. We expect development programs, including the contract with a confidential G10 central bank, to account for most of our revenue over the next 12 months. META is currently pursuing multi-year,multi-million- dollar contracts with several OEMs. At the end of 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $50.3MM, including $0.8MM restricted cash and $2.8MM in short-term investments. We have no debt, except for $3.2MM in various interest free loans from ACOA (Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency).
We continue to actively explore and evaluate strategic, organic, and inorganic growth opportunities to broaden our platform, focusing on complementary technologies, expanding the customer base, adding manufacturing capacity, building supplier relationships, and opening new markets. Please visit the Investors section of our websitefor our complete financial statements and MD&A.
FACILITIES EXPANSION: META is scaling metamaterials application development and production capabilities across all our locations, building outroll-to-rollcapabilities like the way newspapers are printed. In Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, we are completing the required renovations to our new 68,000 sq. ft. headquarters, which is expected to be operational in H1:2022. In Thurso, Quebec, we are preparing to double production capacity, expanding from the current 35,000 sq. ft. within the 105,000 sq. ft. building. In Pleasanton, California, we have expanded operations by nearly
4x, to 19,500 sq. ft., and we recently installed our first RML® (rolling mask lithography) NANOWEB® pilot scale, 300mm, roll-to-roll line. In Athens, Greece, we have leased ~15,500 sq. ft. for a new R&D facility; planning for renovations is underway.
INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY: META currently has 269 active utility and design patent documents, of which 163 patents have issued. In the U.S., we have 37 issued patents and 26 pending applications, and in 24 other countries around the world, we have 126 issued patents and 80 pending applications. META's portfolio comprises 74 patent families, of which 47 include at least one granted patent. Since the Q3 report, seven patents have issued, and 19 new applications were filed in the US, Canada, Europe, China, and Hong Kong. These newly filed applications are directed to designs (3), devices and components (11), fabrication and origination (1), and scaled manufacturing (4).
A perfect example of the promise of metamaterials - to help our customers produce products that do more with less, using sustainable materials and consuming less energy - is our NANOWEB®5G Reflector, for which META was named a Lux Research Innovator of the Yearin 2021. It is perfectly transparent, yet the invisible metal mesh structures reflect radio waves as efficiently as a solid metal plate. Changing the pattern allows signals to be guided at unusual, design-specific angles. Our solution can aesthetically improve outdoor and indoor network coverage, without requiring power or a network connection, and is faster to deploy than installing additional network hardware.
Our people are a key strength of META, and I feel fortunate to lead such a talented and diverse,
FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION
multidisciplinary, and multinational team. As a company, we have 37 spoken languages. As a team, we all speak the same language: to deliver bold innovation, driven by curiosity and guided by sustainability, to improve the world as we execute.
In January, despite the challenges of COVID-19, we exhibited in person, demonstrated our wide range of applications, and presented at two major tradeshows: CES 2022in Las Vegas, and SPIE Photonics West 2022in San Francisco. We met with major OEMs across all of our verticals and generated nearly 300 leads.
At META, much of the inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing of metamaterials is too small to see. As we scale up to reproduce these tiny structures in high volume and at low cost, bringing intelligence to surfaces all around us, I believe the world will see our potential.
We very much appreciate your continued support.
Sincerely,
George Palikaras, Ph.D.,
President & CEO / Founder
This letter includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies, product development, expansion plans and operational activities of the Company . Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "pursuing", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "seeks", "plans", "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, the capabilities of our facilities and the expansion thereof, research and development projects of the Company, the market potential of the products of the Company , the market position of the Company, the scalability of the Company's production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of our employees, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Forward-Looking Information" and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022, with SEC filing date of March 2, 2022, in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that
05 cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.
