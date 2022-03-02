Meta Materials : 2021 Shareholder Letter and Annual Report

A perfect example of the promise of metamaterials - to help our customers produce products that do more with less, using sustainable materials and consuming less energy - is our NANOWEB ® 5G Reflector , for which META was named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. It is perfectly transparent, yet the invisible metal mesh structures reflect radio waves as efficiently as a solid metal plate. Changing the pattern allows signals to be guided at unusual, design-specific angles. Our solution can aesthetically improve outdoor and indoor network coverage, without requiring power or a network connection, and is faster to deploy than installing additional network hardware.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY: META currently has 269 active utility and design patent documents, of which 163 patents have issued. In the U.S., we have 37 issued patents and 26 pending applications, and in 24 other countries around the world, we have 126 issued patents and 80 pending applications. META's portfolio comprises 74 patent families, of which 47 include at least one granted patent. Since the Q3 report, seven patents have issued, and 19 new applications were filed in the US, Canada, Europe, China, and Hong Kong. These newly filed applications are directed to designs (3), devices and components (11), fabrication and origination (1), and scaled manufacturing (4).

