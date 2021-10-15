Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Materials Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMAT   US59134N1046

META MATERIALS INC.

(MMAT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meta Materials : Commences Drilling Operations in Orogrande Project to Maintain Lease Compliance

10/15/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today provided an update on the Company's oil and gas assets and operations. Four wells must be drilled in the Orogrande project in 2021 to hold the lease for sale or spinout. Two wells are being drilled this month on one pad site, and the Company expects to begin drilling a second pair of wells on another site in early November. The Company believes that upon completing the drilling of these four wells, the Company will be in compliance with all aspects of its lease obligations, and the CDC (Continuous Drilling Clause) with University Lands on the Orogrande project will be satisfied.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Global Cleantech 100 company. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

Forward Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, the Company's oil and gas assets, and the Company's related lease obligations, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies, project development, and operational activities of the Company. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "plans," "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should," "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks related to the completion of the four wells and the Company's oil and gas operations, the interest of which is held only by the holders of the Series A Preferred Stock. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's plans regarding its current oil and gas operations and the interests of the Series A Preferred Stock are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 29, 2021, and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 13, 2021, in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 18, 2021, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Contact:

Mark Komonoski
Senior Vice President
Integrous Communications
Phone: 1-877-255-8483
Email: ir@metamaterial.com

Media inquiries:

media@metamaterial.com

SOURCE: Meta Materials Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668313/META-Commences-Drilling-Operations-in-Orogrande-Project-to-Maintain-Lease-Compliance

Disclaimer

Meta Materials Inc. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 12:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about META MATERIALS INC.
08:12aMETA MATERIALS : Commences Drilling Operations in Orogrande Project to Maintain Lease Comp..
PU
10/08META MATERIALS : Completes Acquisition of Nanotech Security Corp. Transaction to Accelerat..
PU
10/08META MATERIALS INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
10/06META MATERIALS : to Present at Two Investor Conferences in October
PU
10/06PRESS RELEASE : GBC AG: Invitation to the IIF - International Investment Forum [ONLINE] on..
DJ
10/05META MATERIALS : Completes Acquisition of Nanotech Security Corp.
PU
10/04META MATERIALS : Named 2021 Lux Innovator of the Year Award Winner
PU
10/01NANOTECH SECURITY : Gets Court Approval for Acquisition by Meta Materials
MT
09/22META MATERIALS : Announces Global Innovation Research Program to Accelerate material Break..
PU
09/21META MATERIALS : Expands Executive Leadership with Two Strategic Appointments
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,51 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
Net income 2020 -19,8 M -16,0 M -16,0 M
Net Debt 2020 14,3 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 790 M 1 446 M 1 449 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart META MATERIALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Materials Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META MATERIALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Palikaras President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth L. Rice Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ramamritham Ramkumar Chairman
Themos Kallos Chief Science Officer
Jonathan David Waldern Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META MATERIALS INC.269.29%1 446
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.15.76%52 573
AMPHENOL CORPORATION16.89%45 719
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-36.35%39 024
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-32.93%15 856
JABIL INC.44.04%9 183