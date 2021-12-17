Meta Materials : Financial Statements - Form 8-K/A

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K/A
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
October 5, 2021
Meta Materials Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|
|
Nevada
|
|
001-36247
|
|
74-3237581
|
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
|
|
(Commission
File Number)
|
|
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
1 Research Drive
Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, CanadaB2Y 4M9
(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)
(902)482-5729
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
|
☐
|
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
|
☐
|
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
|
☐
|
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
|
☐
|
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
|
Title of each class
|
|
Trading
Symbol(s)
|
|
Name of each exchange
on which registered
|
Common Stock, par value
$0.001 per share
|
|
MMAT
|
|
The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Explanatory Note
On August 4, 2021, Meta Materials Inc. ("the Company") and its newly formed subsidiary, 1315115 BC Inc. ("Canco"), a British Columbia corporation, entered into an Arrangement Agreement (the "Agreement") with Nanotech Security Corp., a British Columbia corporation ("Nanotech"), pursuant to which Canco would acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Nanotech by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement"), on and subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement. On October 5, 2021, following the satisfaction of the closing conditions set forth in the Agreement, the Arrangement was completed.
This Current Report on Form 8-K/A("Amendment No. 1") is being filed to amend the Current Report on Form 8-Kfiled on October 8, 2021 (the "Original Filing"). The purpose of Amendment No 1 is to disclose that after completing its analysis of the impact of the Arrangement, the Company determined that the acquisition did not trigger any requirement that the company file the financial statements of Nanotech under Item 9.01 of Form 8-K.No other changes are being made to the Original Filing
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
The Company has determined that no financial statements are required to be filed as exhibits to the Original Filing.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|
|
META MATERIALS INC.
|
|
By:
|
|
/s/ Kenneth L. Rice
|
|
Kenneth L. Rice
|
|
Chief Financial Officer
Date: December 17, 2021