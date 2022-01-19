Meta Materials : to Present and Display Photonics Solutions at SPIE Photonics West 2022

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT) (FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that it will be exhibiting at SPIEPhotonics West 2022, January 25-27, Booth 2161, the Moscone Center, in San Francisco. META will be demonstrating a range of photonic, electro-optical and electro-magnetic component capabilities on the ARfusion™ technology platform for smart augmented reality eyewear and demonstrating holoOPTIX™ SLANT, a unique series of high-performance and low-cost holographic notch filters based on Bayfol® HX photopolymer chemistry. The Company will also be recruiting at the annual Job Fair at SPIE Photonics West, January 25-26.

Dates and Hours

Exhibition - Moscone Center

Tuesday 25 January 10AM to 5PM

Wednesday 26 January 10AM to 5PM

Thursday 27 January 10AM to 4PM

Invited Presentation by Stefan Trotzky, Senior Optical Engineer

Title: Mastering challenges in holography with widely tunable CW optical parametric oscillators

Job Fair - Moscone Center

Tuesday 25 January 10AM to 5PM

Wednesday 26 January 10AM to 5PM

META will be demonstrating a range of photonic, electro-optical and electro-magnetic component capabilities products, technologies, and capabilities at the show, including:

ARfusion™, which combines a precision cast optical manufacturing process incorporating functional high-performance components. AR developers now have a one-stop-shop platform for integrating smart technologies into devices, including lightweight plastic HUD's and ophthalmic AR glasses.

holoOPTIX™ - Volume Holographic Grating (VPG) films for custom AR displays and industrial filters based on Covestro's Bayfol® HX photopolymer chemistry

metaAIR® - Protective glasses and films that guard professionals from dangerous laser eye glare strikes

NANOWEB® - High volume, highly transparent, conductive nanostructures for active and passive 5G antennas, reflectors, heaters, EMI shielding and other transparent integrated electronic functionality in consumer, medical and automotive products

KolourOptik® - A nano structuring platform, used to create sub-wavelength high aspect ratio pixels with multi-faceted microstructures for printed visual effects or other plasmonic metasurfaces

"The wide range of photonics products and solutions we are showcasing at Photonics West 2022 highlights the breadth of our platform technology, which encompasses holography, lithography, and nano-optics, as well as proprietary manufacturing processes, such as automated lens casting for ARfusion™ and rolling mask lithography," said Gardner Wade, Chief Product Officer. "With our expanding roll-to-roll production capability, META is pioneering metamaterials and photonic components production at commercial scale."

holoOPTIX™ SLANT is a range of holographic notch filters that offer unique diffraction characteristics in an industry standard 1" diameter form factor, suitable for industrial and scientific instrumentation applications. At SPIE Photonics West, META will demonstrate a range of SLANT filters at 12nm interval steps to cover the entire visible spectrum (full-color) from 450nm to 645nm with a tolerance of +/-2nm. The holoOPTIX™ range offersfull-color reflective filters for large area applications with potentially unprecedented color saturation and excellent mechanical properties recorded by META's one-step volume holographic proprietary process. Conventional reflective color filters with multiple layers of dielectric thin films cannot simultaneously produce a low-cost, large area and good mechanical properties due to the complex multiple depositions, the use of rare-earth/exotic materials and the difference in the thermal expansion coefficients among the material layers which can lead to delamination. In addition, holoOPTIX™ SLANT filters offer narrow, high optical density stop bands like conventional notch filters, but instead of reflecting the incoming light specularly (angle of incidence equals angle of reflection) the diffracted portion of the beam is uniquely customized to reflect into an angle that is different than the angle of incidence.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

Forward Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies, product development, expansion plans and operational activities of the Company . Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "pursuing", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "seeks", "plans", "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, the capabilities of our facilities and the expansion thereof, research and development projects of the Company, the market potential of the products of the Company , the market position of the Company, the scalability of the Company's production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of our employees, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Forward-Looking Information" and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021, in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 18, 2021, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

