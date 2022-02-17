Log in
Meta Materials : to Preview New KolourOptik Stripe at The Banknote & Currency Conference 2022

02/17/2022 | 08:18am EST
HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that its security products business, Nanotech Security, will be previewing a new technology, KolourOptik® Stripe, at The Banknote & Currency Conference 2022.

The META Nanotech team will be attending The Banknote & Currency Conference on February 21-24, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Organized by Currency Research, this key event is a definitive forum on emerging trends and leading technologies in the banknote industry. At the event, registered attendees can experience a demo of our upcoming new nanostructure features based KolourOptik Stripe, which uniquely incorporates more colors, greater movement, and all-angle 3D depth to complement and secure a banknote design story.

"KolourOptik Stripe is designed to offer optimal banknote security with engaging and intuitive authentication effects," said Brian Donnelly, Executive Vice President, Sales at META. "We look forward to pre-launch discussions with partners, banknote designers, technical experts, policy makers and issuing authorities, as we showcase our new technology and its customizable effects."

KolourOptik is a patented visual technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures (also known as metamaterials) to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable optical effect. When introduced, KolourOptik Stripe will be the latest in a line of plasmonic technology products following M2 and KolourDepth™ and is expected to be one of the highest volume applications in the optical metamaterials industry.

KolourOptik Stripe and its customizable effects are intended to help central banks and governments protect the public from currency counterfeiters and counterfeit-related economic losses. This is a unique opportunity to meet the META Nanotech leadership team in-person and learn how nano-optic technology drives efficiency and security to keep cash a viable, accessible payment instrument. Contact us to request an early sample, book a meeting at The Banknote Conference or learn more about META's Nanotech offerings for currency protection.

On October 5, 2021, Nanotech Security Corp. became a wholly owned subsidiary of Meta Materials Inc. Nanotech specializes in designing, originating, recombining, and mass-producing nanotechnology-based films with application for a wide variety of products and markets. Our customizable patented nano-optics include visual authentication technology with a unique combination of multiple colors, 3D depth and omni-directional movement. The visually engaging overt and covert security features are nearly impossible to reproduce and protect government documents, banknotes and other customer assets while delivering a memorable visual experience. Nanotech LumaChrome™ optical thin film security features have been used in more than 30 banknote denominations.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

Forward Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies, product development, expansion plans and operational activities of the Company . Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "pursuing", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "seeks", "plans", "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, the capabilities of our facilities and the expansion thereof, research and development projects of the Company, the market potential of the products of the Company , the market position of the Company, the scalability of the Company's production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of our employees, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Forward-Looking Information" and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021, in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 18, 2021, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Media Inquiries

Rob Stone
Vice President, Corporate Development and Communications
Meta Materials Inc.
media@metamaterial.com

Investor Contact

Mark Komonoski
Senior Vice President
Integrous Communications
Phone: 1-877-255-8483
Email: ir@metamaterial.com

SOURCE: Meta Materials Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689264/Meta-Materials-to-Preview-New-KolourOptik-Stripe-at-The-Banknote-Currency-Conference-2022

Disclaimer

Meta Materials Inc. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 13:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
