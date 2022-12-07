Advanced search
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
12/07/2022
113.93 USD   -0.17%
'A better chapter': 18-year-old man elected mayor of Arkansas town

12/07/2022 | 05:59pm EST
(Reuters) - Jaylen Smith, who counts his high school graduation earlier this year among his top accomplishments, can now add one more: election as mayor of small-town Earle, Arkansas, at the age of 18.

Smith beat out Nemi Matthews, superintendent of sanitation and streets in Earle, by a margin of 235 to 183 votes on Tuesday, according to local media.

The town, located in eastern Arkansas, about 30 miles west of the Mississippi River and Memphis, Tennessee, has a population of 1,831, according to the 2020 census.

"It's Time to Build a Better Chapter of Earle, Arkansas," Smith said on his Facebook page following the Election Night victory, echoing his campaign slogan and thanking his supporters.

"My mom can't stop crying," Smith told the Washington Post on Wednesday.

During the campaign Smith, who graduated from Earle High School in May, called for improving public safety, restoring or removing abandoned homes and buildings and implementing new emergency preparedness plans.

"Why should I have to be great somewhere else when I could be great in Earle, Arkansas?" he told the Post.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 116 B - -
Net income 2022 24 736 M - -
Net cash 2022 35 096 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 303 B 303 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 87 314
Free-Float 84,3%
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 57
Last Close Price 114,12 $
Average target price 151,87 $
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-63.60%302 595
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-14.16%35 207
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP11.24%12 916
MATCH GROUP, INC.-67.24%12 102
WEIBO CORPORATION-47.32%3 971
BUMBLE INC.-32.58%2 961