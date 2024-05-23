May 22 (Reuters) -
* AI ‘AGENT’ STARTUP ADEPT HAS TALKED TO POTENTIAL BUYERS, INCLUDING META - THE INFORMATION Source text: [https://tinyurl.com/bdejht63] Further company coverage:
