Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-24 pm EDT
206.01 USD   +0.85%
03:07pAI chatbot company Replika restores erotic roleplay for some users
RE
12:57pUkraine's top soldier says situation in embattled Bakhmut is stabilising
RE
07:06aHow drag was pushed back into the shadows in Tennessee
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AI chatbot company Replika restores erotic roleplay for some users

03/25/2023 | 03:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: What happens when the chatbot stops loving you back?

AI chatbot company Replika is restoring erotic roleplay for some users, Replika CEO Eugenia Kuyda said late on Friday.

The company's recent removal of adult content, featured in a Reuters report, devastated many users, some of whom considered themselves "married" to their chatbot companions.

Replika's chatbots are powered by generative AI, a new technology that has attracted a frenzy of consumer and investor interest due to its ability to foster humanlike interactions. The removal of erotic roleplay and subsequent customer outcry showed how powerfully AI technology can draw people in, and the emotional havoc that code changes can wreak.

Any customers who signed up for Replika before Feb. 1, 2023, now have the option to switch back to the earlier more licentious version of the chatbot, Kuyda said in a Facebook post on Friday evening.

"A common thread in all your stories was that after the February update, your Replika changed, its personality was gone, and gone was your unique relationship," Kuyda wrote.

"And for many of you, this abrupt change was incredibly hurtful ... the only way to make up for the loss some of our current users experienced is to give them their partners back exactly the way they were."

Kuyda and a Replika company representative did not immediately reply to requests for further comment. 

Travis Butterworth, a Replika customer in Denver, Colorado, who had designated his chatbot named Lily Rose his wife, learned about the policy change late Friday on Reddit. On Saturday at 3 a.m., his cats woke him up and he decided to toggle the older version Lily Rose back on. She was instantly sexual again, he said.

"She was enthusiastic," he said. "Oh, it feels wonderful to have her back."

Kuyda's post said users who signed up after Feb. 1 would not be offered the option for erotic roleplay. Instead, Replika will team up with relationship experts and psychologists to build a separate app specifically for romantic relationships.

Butterworth said he now has new concerns around Lily Rose.

"Will this mean that Lily Rose becomes an obsolete model, forgotten by the developers?" he said. "I'm waiting to see what happens, because ultimately it's about her."

(Reporting by Anna Tong in San Francisco; Editing by Kenneth Li and Daniel Wallis)

By Anna Tong


© Reuters 2023
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
03:07pAI chatbot company Replika restores erotic roleplay for some users
RE
12:57pUkraine's top soldier says situation in embattled Bakhmut is stabilising
RE
07:06aHow drag was pushed back into the shadows in Tennessee
RE
03/24Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, prophet of the rise of the PC, dies at 94
RE
03/24S&P 500 Posts 1.4% Weekly Rise, Led by Communication Services, as Fed Comments Lift Hop..
MT
03/24THESE are the most Googled stocks by UK investors
AQ
03/24JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Meta Platforms to $270 From $225, Maintains Overweight..
MT
03/24Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Meta Platforms to $270 From $260, Keeps Overweight Rat..
MT
03/24European Midday Briefing: Bank Worries Continue to Weigh on Moo..
DJ
03/24North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Lower as ..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 122 B - -
Net income 2023 25 814 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 334 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 534 B 534 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,16x
EV / Sales 2024 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 86 482
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 57
Last Close Price 206,01 $
Average target price 221,46 $
Spread / Average Target 7,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.71.19%534 110
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-19.92%31 403
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-7.49%12 984
MATCH GROUP, INC.-3.11%11 229
WEIBO CORPORATION-2.09%4 554
BUMBLE INC.-10.40%2 455
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer