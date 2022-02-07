Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Meta Platforms, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/07 03:06:52 pm
227.235 USD   -4.16%
Adtech firm Aleph reveals 85% jump in revenue in IPO filing

02/07/2022 | 02:49pm EST
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Digital advertising company Aleph Group Inc reported an over 85% jump in revenue for 2021, according to a filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1887389/000110465922012392/tm2128749-6_f1.htm#tTHOF for an initial public offering that was made public on Monday.

Aleph is among a handful of companies opting to push ahead with their IPO plans amid choppy market conditions that have forced a number of companies to cancel or postpone their offerings since the beginning of the year.

Software startups WeTransfer, TypTap and Justworks and bitcoin miner Rhodium Enterprise are among companies that canceled IPOs in January, citing adverse market conditions.

Tech heavy Nasdaq is down nearly 10% this year, while S&P 500 Index has dropped around 6%.

Emerging markets-focused Aleph helps large digital platforms connect with advertisers and customers. It counts Meta Platforms Inc, Spotify Technology and Microsoft Corp-owned LinkedIn among its customers.

The company, which confidentially filed to go public in October last year, reported a revenue of $131 million in the year ended Dec. 31, up from $70 million in 2020.

Founded in 2005 as IMS Internet Media Services, Aleph was formed by combining four digital media service businesses last year. Sony Pictures Entertainment, MercadoLibre Inc, Twitter Inc and Snap Inc are among its investors.

Last month, Twitter Inc picked up a minority stake in Aleph, underscoring demand for brands that help companies advertise online.

It was valued at $2 billion last year after private equity firm CVC Capital Partners bought a stake worth $470 million.

Aleph expects to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "ALEF."

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs were among the underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 0.85% 66.6326 Delayed Quote.9.42%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.14% 152.785 Delayed Quote.-3.66%
MERCADOLIBRE, INC. 1.77% 1053.66 Delayed Quote.-23.22%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -4.01% 227.6836 Delayed Quote.-29.51%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.70% 303.79 Delayed Quote.-9.03%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. -0.53% 173.54 Delayed Quote.-25.47%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 132 B - -
Net income 2022 35 118 M - -
Net cash 2022 52 970 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 645 B 645 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,47x
EV / Sales 2023 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 71 970
Free-Float 84,0%
