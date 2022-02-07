Adtech firm Aleph reveals 85% jump in revenue in IPO filing

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Digital advertising company Aleph Group
Inc reported an over 85% jump in revenue for 2021, according to
a filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1887389/000110465922012392/tm2128749-6_f1.htm#tTHOF
for an initial public offering that was made public on Monday.
Aleph is among a handful of companies opting to push ahead
with their IPO plans amid choppy market conditions that have
forced a number of companies to cancel or postpone their
offerings since the beginning of the year.
Software startups WeTransfer, TypTap and Justworks and
bitcoin miner Rhodium Enterprise are among companies that
canceled IPOs in January, citing adverse market conditions.
Tech heavy Nasdaq is down nearly 10% this year,
while S&P 500 Index has dropped around 6%.
Emerging markets-focused Aleph helps large digital platforms
connect with advertisers and customers. It counts Meta Platforms
Inc, Spotify Technology and Microsoft Corp-owned
LinkedIn among its customers.
The company, which confidentially filed to go public in
October last year, reported a revenue of $131 million in the
year ended Dec. 31, up from $70 million in 2020.
Founded in 2005 as IMS Internet Media Services, Aleph was
formed by combining four digital media service businesses last
year. Sony Pictures Entertainment, MercadoLibre Inc,
Twitter Inc and Snap Inc are among its
investors.
Last month, Twitter Inc picked up a minority stake
in Aleph, underscoring demand for brands that help companies
advertise online.
It was valued at $2 billion last year after private equity
firm CVC Capital Partners bought a stake worth $470 million.
Aleph expects to list on the New York Stock Exchange under
the ticker symbol "ALEF."
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs were among
the underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel and Krishna Chandra Eluri)