Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:48:34 2023-03-15 am EDT
191.66 USD   -1.22%
10:34aAmsterdam Court Rules Facebook Unlawfully Managed Dutch Users' Personal Data for Nearly a Decade
MT
10:33aAlbania designates Europe's last 'wild river' as a national park
RE
09:53aMETA : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Albania designates Europe's last 'wild river' as a national park

03/15/2023 | 10:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman swims at the Shushica tributary of the Vjosa River, in Brataj

TIRANA (Reuters) - Albania's government has designated the Vjosa River in the southern part of the country as a national park, marking a victory for environmentalists who have been fighting for years against plans for hydropower plants along the waterway.

Environmentalists and scientists have dubbed the Vjosa the last "wild" river in Europe, as it flows uninterrupted for 270 km (170 miles) from Greece across southern Albania to the Adriatic Sea, without any dams or power stations.

They say the river is home to around 1,000 species, including the critically endangered European eel and endangered endemic plant species. Declaring Vjosa and its tributaries a national park will prevent building projects.

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama said there will be an initial budget of $80 million to build new factories to stop wastewater from reaching the river.

"Today we are protecting forever the last wild river of Europe," Rama said during a signing ceremony in the southern city of Tepelena, some 215 kilometres from the capital Tirana.

"Let's not forget that this park will have 12,700 hectares of land and it is giant park that crosses the entire body of the country."

Albania generates almost all of its electricity from hydro power and had been planning to build 30 hydropower plants along the river to meet increasing demand for power.

"This is an historic moment for Vjosa...Vjosa will finally flow freely forever," EcoAlbania the frontrunner NGO in the 10-year battle to save the river said on its Facebook page.

(Reporting by Florion Goga, writing by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Sharon Singleton)


© Reuters 2023
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
10:34aAmsterdam Court Rules Facebook Unlawfully Managed Dutch Users' Personal Data for Nearly..
MT
10:33aAlbania designates Europe's last 'wild river' as a national park
RE
09:53aMETA : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09:51aMeta's Facebook Ireland Improperly Used Users' Data, Dutch Court Rules
MT
09:06aWolfe Research Adjusts Meta Platforms' Price Target to $230 From $220, Keeps Outperform..
MT
09:02aOppenheimer Adjusts Meta Platforms Price Target to $260 From $235 a 2023 Expense Guidan..
MT
07:34aCitigroup Adjusts Meta Platforms Price Target to $260 From $228, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07:33aRaymond James Adjusts Meta Platforms Price Target to $238 From $220, Maintains Outperfo..
MT
06:53aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; First Republic Bank Pois..
MT
06:26aNorth American Morning Briefing: Futures Deep in the Red Ahead of Retail..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 122 B - -
Net income 2023 25 407 M - -
Net cash 2023 27 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 503 B 503 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,89x
EV / Sales 2024 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 86 482
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 57
Last Close Price 194,02 $
Average target price 214,65 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.61.23%503 024
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-29.56%27 627
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-6.28%13 154
MATCH GROUP, INC.-11.45%10 262
WEIBO CORPORATION-13.18%4 039
BUMBLE INC.-6.51%2 562