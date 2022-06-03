Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/03 12:56:53 pm EDT
192.58 USD   -3.16%
10:38aFactbox-From Tesla to Peloton, companies slow hiring as economy sputters
RE
07:54aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 3, 2022
04:01aTech firms say India cyber rules risk creating 'environment of fear'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon's CEO of Worldwide Consumer to step down after 23 years

06/03/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Amazon's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York City

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Friday the chief executive officer of its worldwide consumer business, David Clark, was leaving the company after 23 years of service to pursue other opportunities.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said he expects to be ready with an update on Clark's succession over the next few weeks. Clark's last day in office would be July 1.

Clark, who joined Amazon in 1999 right after graduating from his MBA program, has led teams that designed fulfillment centers and transportation networks.

He became the CEO of Worldwide Consumer, a unit that handles Amazon's global websites, in January last year when the company's e-commerce sales surged during the pandemic.

Clark's departure is the second high-profile exit this week after Meta Platforms Inc's operations chief, Sheryl Sandberg, announced that she was leaving the company after 14 years.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram, Tiyashi Datta and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
10:38aFactbox-From Tesla to Peloton, companies slow hiring as economy sputters
RE
07:54aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 3, 2022
04:01aTech firms say India cyber rules risk creating 'environment of fear'
RE
06/02MongoDB, Chewy rise; Ciena, Hewlett Packard Enterprise fall
AQ
06/02SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Maintain Strength in Late Thursday Trading
MT
06/02SECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
06/02Sandberg's exit may not be a big blow for Facebook-parent Meta
RE
06/02Wall Street rallies, lifted by Tesla and Nvidia
RE
06/02Meta Platforms Says Sheryl Sandberg Resigns as COO, Javier Olivan Named as Replacement;..
MT
06/02Meta Platforms Announces VP For AI Jerome Pesenit to Leave in Mid-June
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 126 B - -
Net income 2022 32 504 M - -
Net cash 2022 46 853 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 538 B 538 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,89x
EV / Sales 2023 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 77 805
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 198,86 $
Average target price 285,57 $
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-40.88%538 179
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY10.90%43 488
TWITTER, INC.-7.66%30 448
MATCH GROUP, INC.-36.39%24 027
BUMBLE INC.-7.09%4 075
GREE, INC.2.48%1 158