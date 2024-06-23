June 23 (Reuters) - Facebook parent Meta Platforms has discussed integrating Meta's generative AI model into Apple Inc's recently announced AI system for iPhones, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. (Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Meta Platforms, Inc.
Equities
META
US30303M1027
Internet Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|494.8 USD
|-1.38%
|-1.86%
|+39.78%
|11:37am
|Apple, Meta have discussed an AI partnership, WSJ reports
|RE
|Jun. 22
|OpenAI buys database analytics firm Rockset in nine-figure stock deal, sources say
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|494.8 USD
|-1.38%
|-1.86%
|1,255B
|207.5 USD
|-1.04%
|-2.35%
|3,182B
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+39.78%
|1,255B
|-6.80%
|27.4B
|+55.49%
|21.84B
|-15.04%
|8.24B
|-25.21%
|1.99B
|-30.46%
|1.29B
|+34.39%
|991M
|-6.49%
|571M
|-16.62%
|395M
|+12.62%
|386M
- Stock Market
- Equities
- META Stock
- News Meta Platforms, Inc.
- Apple, Meta have discussed an AI partnership, WSJ reports