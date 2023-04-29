Advanced search
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:52 2023-04-28 pm EDT
240.73 USD   +0.17%
Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold peace settlement talks in Washington on Sunday

04/29/2023 | 09:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A service member of the Russian peacekeeping troops stands next to a tank in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Armenia and Azerbaijan will hold a new round of talks in Washington on Sunday to try to normalise relations, the spokesperson of Armenia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Tensions have been rising again between the two countries over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, where Russian peacekeepers were deployed in 2020 to end a war, the second that Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought over the enclave since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

The mountain region is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated mainly by ethnic Armenians.

"From April 30 Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will be in Washington DC on a working visit. The next round of discussions on the agreement on normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled," the spokesperson, Ani Badalyan, said on her official Facebook page.

There was no immediate confirmation of the meeting by Azerbaijan.

Despite years of attempted mediation between them, Armenia and Azerbaijan have yet to reach a peace agreement that would settle outstanding issues such as the demarcation of borders and return of prisoners.

Azerbaijan set up a new checkpoint last Sunday on the road to Karabakh, the Lachin corridor, in a move that Armenia that called a gross violation of a 2020 ceasefire.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 126 B - -
Net income 2023 30 131 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 783 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 616 B 616 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,67x
EV / Sales 2024 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 77 114
Free-Float 86,0%
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 58
Last Close Price 240,32 $
Average target price 262,35 $
Spread / Average Target 9,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.99.70%615 876
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-27.80%28 321
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-10.51%12 414
MATCH GROUP, INC.-11.06%10 307
WEIBO CORPORATION-8.42%4 120
BUMBLE INC.-13.49%2 505
